Acclaimed Comedy Magician Pete Firman Is Back On Tour With New Show TRIKTOK

The tour opens in Crawley on the 1st September 2023 and concludes on the 17th February 2024 in Rotherham.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Award winning comedy magician Pete Firman will be taking his 'Triks' back on the road this Autumn with his brand-new show 'TrikTok', opening in Crawley on the 1st September 2023 and concluding on the 17th February 2024 in Rotherham. Tickets go on sale Friday 24th February and are available from www.petefirman.co.uk/live

Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run and a 2022 tour, Pete is excited to return with this astonishing and never-seen-before show - audiences can expect laughter and of course, magic!

Pete said: "What a treat to be heading out on the road again with TrikTok. I've been busy working on new tricks and new jokes, so prepare gobs for smacking and ribs for tickling!"

Pete is a live performer who is not to be missed. Expect an evening of jaw-dropping magic and laugh-out-loud comedy. TrikTok takes his magic from the small screen to the stage and gives audiences a chance to see his critically acclaimed magical skills in the flesh. Pete has gathered an impressive online audience of 1 million followers on social media and over 175 million views, with his snappy, astounding and regularly viral videos.

Pete is firmly established as the UK's top comedy magician and has appeared on countless television programmes, including ITV1's Tonight at the London Palladium and The Next Great Magician, BBC1's The Magicians, The John Bishop Show and The Sarah Millican Television Programme. He will also appear in the upcoming second season of Good Omens, which will be released on Prime Video in summer 2023.

Tour Dates

01.09.23 CRAWLEY, The Hawth

02.09.23 CAMBRIDGE, The Junction

13.09.23 STAFFORD, Gatehouse

14.09.23 BANBURY, Mill Arts Centre

15.09.23 MAIDENHEAD, Norden Farm

20.09.23 BURY ST EDMUNDS, Theatre Royal

21.09.23 SWINDON, Arts Centre

22.09.23 TOTTON, Hanger Farm

23.09.23 TAUNTON, Tacchi Morris

24.09.23 LAUNCESTON, Town Hall

05.10.23 SHREWSBURY, Theatre Severn

06.10.23 STOCKTON, Arc

07.10.23 KENDAL, Brewery Arts Centre

11.10.23 NORTHAMPTON, Royal & Derngate

12.10.23 BEDFORD, Quarry Theatre

13.10.23 LEICESTER, The Y

20.10.23 DIDCOT, Cornerstone

21.10.23 FARNHAM, The Maltings

25.10.23 HALIFAX, Square Chapel Arts

26.10.23 CHORLEY, Little Theatre

27.10.23 SALE, Waterside Theatre

29.10.23 LINCOLN, Theatre Royal

08.11.23 HULL, Truck Theatre

10.11.23 BARNSLEY, Civic

27.01.24 COLCHESTER, Arts Centre

03.02.24 NORWICH, Playhouse

16.02.24 LEEDS, City Varieties

17.02.24 ROTHERHAM, Civic Theatre




