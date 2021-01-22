Aaron Simmonds Launches THE SILLIEST SUPEREST HEROEST Podcast

Have you ever wanted to swing through the air like Spider-man? Have Wonder Woman's high kick? Or have Superman's laser eyes? What if you could have all of them?! (theoretically) Are you passionate about who's face is best - Captain America's or Thor's? Who would you want to hang out with at a party - Magneto or Ghost Rider? Who's better in bed - The Hulk or Robocop? The answer to these and so much other nonsense is in The Silliest Superest Heroest Podcast.

Join your friendly neighbourhood comedian Aaron Simmonds and his guests every week as they battle it out to combine different parts of your favourite superheroes in order to create the Superest hero ever. Aaron's guests include Will Seaward, Alice Fraser, Glenn Moore, Heidi Regan, Aatif Nawaz, Josh Pugh, Ken Cheng, Mark Simmons, Sakisa, Morgan Rees, Katie Pritchard, Stuart Goldsmith, Kathryn Mather, Tom Little, Sam Lake, Huge Davies, Janine Harouni and Ian Smith.

Aaron Simmonds was a BBC New Comedy Award finalist in 2017. He also won Jewish Comedian Of The Year in the same year. His credits include The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2), BBC At The Edinburgh Festivals (BBC Two), The Edinburgh Show (BBC Scotland), BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra's Unexpected Fluids podcast and Laura Whitmore's Sunday Session (BBC Radio 5 Live).

Aaron performed his critically-acclaimed debut show, Disabled Coconut, at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019. He reached the final of the Amused Moose Comedy Award competition for best show and was nominated for Best Comedy Show in the Broadway World UK Edinburgh Fringe Awards. He has performed at Festivals across the Country as well as the UK's top comedy clubs.

Aaron has cerebral palsy and is a professionally-trained personal trainer, as well as a former international basketball player and world champion powerlifter.

Aaron is an ambassador for Cerebra.

Produced by Andrew Roach Talent and Gag Reflex in association with DLT Entertainment UK.