ATG Entertainment Celebrates World Theatre Day Anthem

Theatre Royal Brighton and ATG Entertainment celebrate World Theatre Day 2025, by uniting voices from across its local venues, in a special anthem that highlights the transformative power of theatre and live entertainment. The unique ‘Where We Belong' initiative brings together artists, educators, and community members across the UK, US and Europe in a worldwide moment of celebration.

World Theatre Day, established by the International Theatre Institute in 1961 and celebrated annually on 27 March, honours the impact of theatre in shaping societies and enriching lives. It is a day dedicated to the global exchange of artistic expression, fostering unity and cultural understanding through performance.

As part of this celebration, ATG will share a collaborative anthem, co-created with ‘Creative Learning' programme participants, and incorporating a breadth of diverse voices from across its wide network of venues, to highlight all of the Creative Learning activity happening across all ATG venues and encouraging involvement from local communities.

ATG's Creative Learning programmes engage thousands of participants annually, from aspiring young performers to dedicated theatre practitioners, ensuring that theatre remains accessible and inspiring for future generations. By featuring voices from across these Creative Learning programmes, the World Theatre Day anthem will reflect the diversity and vibrancy of the performing arts, celebrating local communities combining to create a global celebration.

Participants of ‘Age is a Stage.' Age is a Stage runs most Fridays at Theatre Royal Brighton and encourages people over 50+ to explore the art of play, clowning, creativity and dramatic arts.

"Theatre has always been a powerful space for storytelling, connection, and creative expression," said Hollie Coxon, Group Head of Creative Learning at ATG Entertainment. "Each year we look forward to working alongside our colleagues, to recognise World Theatre Day as an opportunity to communicate and acknowledge the importance of nurturing the future of live entertainment. Over the past few years, we've developed ‘Creative Learning' stemming from the UK and now delivered across the USA and continental Europe, so it felt apt to put the ‘World' into World Theatre Day and work through a collaborative process with groups around the world to platform what they have to say about theatre.

With the ‘Where We Belong' anthem, locally-driven Creative Learning teams have collaborated with individuals across the UK, US, and continental Europe to harness theatre's unique ability to unite, inspire, and amplify community voices. This anthem, written by participants across our programmes in venues around the world, is a timely tribute to the transformative impact of theatre, not just for audiences and artists, but for everyone who engages with it, including participating schools and youth academies to community initiatives, creative partners, local artists, industry talent and beyond."

‘Where We Belong' anthem will amplify the importance of theatre education and community engagement, shared through the perspectives and voices of those who bring theatre to life every day; participants of all ages and backgrounds including performers, students, educators, and industry professionals. The anthem will be released on ATG's digital platforms, inviting audiences worldwide to join in the celebration of theatre's enduring impact.

ATG Entertainment's World Theatre Day celebrations extend beyond the anthem, with a host of exciting activities taking place in venues across the UK, US, and Europe in the coming months. From interactive workshops and behind-the-scenes tours to special performances and community-led projects, there are numerous ways for people of all ages to get involved. Whether a seasoned theatre enthusiast or new to the world of live performance, these events offer a chance for people to connect, create, and celebrate the power of theatre.

Coming up at Theatre Royal Brighton, Creative Learning events include:

Age is a Stage

Most Fridays at 11.00am

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/age-is-a-stage/theatre-royal-brighton/

Let the fun begin! Age is a Stage fun filled weekly sessions are for anyone aged 50+. Exploring the art of play, clowning, creativity and dramatic arts, no experience is necessary - just step through the door and the spirit of the Theatre will energise you! Chris Cresswell has worked in theatre, performance and teaching for over 20 years; in these popular workshops he creates a safe space where you can enjoy some precious time outside of the norm and experience the joy of just letting go.

Backstage Tours

Saturday 5 April, Saturday 26 April, Saturday 10 May, Saturday 24 May, Saturday 7 June, Saturday 21 June, Saturday 12 July

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/backstage-tours/theatre-royal-brighton/

Step behind the curtain of one of the oldest working theatres in the country and a true theatrical treasure.

Stories with Skip - Spring

Sat 5 April

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/stories-with-skip-spring/theatre-royal-brighton/

A perfect introduction to Theatre Royal Brighton for little ones. Themed games, mini makes, a story around the theatre and lots of joining in for 2 - 4 year olds and their adults. Each session has a different theme; today we are celebrating Spring!

The Secret Life of Fairies

Wednesday 17 and Thursday 17 April

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-secret-life-of-fairies/theatre-royal-brighton/

Spring is here and the Theatre fairies are shaking off the winter dust and getting ready to celebrate the joys of warmer weather and Easter treats. The Fairy Preservation Society are back with enchanting things to see and do around Theatre Royal Brighton in this magical fairy trail for 4 – 8 year olds and their grownups.

Skip's Family Workshop – Singing in the Rain

Saturday 19 April

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/skips-family-workshop-singing-in-the-rain/theatre-royal-brighton/

It's April showers time so what better theme this month than Singing in the Rain! Inspired by the film and stage classic, we are travelling back to the 1920s when films were in black and white and the talkies were just beginning - there might be some dancing with umbrellas, there's bound to be some film action, and we know there will be wonderfully imaginative arts & crafts and making & playing around the theatre.

Stories with Skip – Caterpillars and Butterflies

Saturday 26 April

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/stories-with-skip-caterpillars-and-butterflies/theatre-royal-brighton/

A perfect introduction to Theatre Royal Brighton for little ones. Themed games, mini makes, a story around the theatre and lots of joining in for 2 - 4 year olds and their adults. Each session has a different theme; today we are looking at crawling Caterpillars and fluttering Butterflies!

