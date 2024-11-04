ALISON SKILBECK'S UNCOMMON GROUND Will Be Performed For One Show Only at The White Bear Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Critically acclaimed writer and actress, Alison Skilbeck, brings her award nominated show Alison Skilbeck's Uncommon Ground to The White Bear Theatre for one show only on Sunday 24 November.

Skilbeck thrilled Edinburgh audiences at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe with the premiere of her play at the Assembly Rooms, garnering a 5-star review from journalist and broadcaster Mark Lawson and his fulsome recommendation that "this superb work must go further." Following this, she had a critically acclaimed run at the Old Red Lion Theatre in the first London performance of the show.

Alison Skilbeck's Uncommon Ground is about six wildly different people, coping and connecting during one year on the Common, telling their unexpected tales of love, life, death, and downright dottiness, while a seventh character lurks mysteriously. It is directed by Gareth Armstrong, with music by composer Simon Slater (Constellations, Royal Court/West End/Broadway) and lighting design by Mark Dymock (Once, UK tour). Written during Lockdown and partly inspired by glimpses of people Skilbeck saw on her daily allotted walk on Clapham Common, it is a response to the feeling of isolation during COVID, and the search for connectedness. It reflects on the human need for the solace of nature, for healing laughter and silliness, and for love in all its forms surviving.

Alison Skilbeck is the writer and performer of three other, five star critically acclaimed, solo plays, "Are There More of You?", "Mrs Roosevelt Flies to London" for which she was nominated for an Offie Award for Best Actress, and "The Power Behind The Crone". Alison Skilbeck is an Associate Teacher at RADA, specialising in directing Shakespeare, and serving on the Admissions Panel. Television credits include Sherlock Holmes, The Beiderbecke Affair, Soldier Soldier, New Tricks, Doctor Who, Lovejoy, Midsomer Murders, and Call The Midwife. She plays Lady Elton in Series 5 of The Crown. Films include 'Phantom of the Opera', 'Holmes and Watson', and 'Florence Foster Jenkins' with Meryl Streep. She plays Agatha Doyle in the cult podcast series Wooden Overcoats and was notable Polly Perks in The Archers until the character was killed off.

Comments