AIN'T NO ROMEO Opens In Brand New Festival

Brand new drama looks at the dangers of giving someone the thumbs up.

Jan. 22, 2021  

Set in the Instagram world of liking random images, what happens when social media becomes real?

Following the life of an enigmatic male 'liked' online, she follows her heart to find him.

She slowly takes over his life, finding his sister and stumbling upon his father.

Discovering that not even someone else's reality lasts longer than an Instagram Live she is forced to find a reality of her own. What will it be? Everything around her has broken and the boy in question won't reply.

When instagram stumbles into a real life love story the stars get crossed.

This is a piece of work for anyone left scrolling and secretly looking for the love of their life.

What do you do when there ain't no female Romeo?

Written and performed by Lita Doolan, a multi-award winning Irish writer, for the first Living Record Festival.

Get your tickets here


