2020 Extension Announced For GEOFF NORCOTT: TAKING LIBERTIES

Geoff Norcott's acclaimed Taking Liberties tour has been doubled in size, with 25 new dates added in 2020. "There's been a lot of talk about extensions", says Geoff, "well, despite my political allegiances I'm delighted with this one. It's time the people were given another say...on whether or not they want to see my show."

Beyond left/right party politics and Brexit, Geoff Norcott has realised the main thing that motivates his political persuasion is that he hates being told what to do. Whether it's Eurocrats, ministers, cultural icons or his wife of 15 years, Geoff just can't stand anyone having power over him.

It's a bad time to feel this way. With rising 'Nanny State' legislations coming from a supposedly right-wing government and ever greater controls on food, lifestyle and language choices, 'Taking Liberties' is both a statement on what Geoff fears is happening and his intent to playfully push the envelope.

Other than Live At The Apollo, The Mash Report and Mock the Week, Geoff's also appeared frequently on Question Time and can be regularly seen putting the cat amongst the pigeons on UK political debate shows, including All Out Politics, This Week, Daily Politics and Politics Live. In July this year, Geoff's BBC Two documentary How The Middle Class Ruined Britain aired to great acclaim - receiving a 5-star review in the Financial Times and a TV pick in: The Guardian, The Independent, the i newspaper, The Observer, The Times, The Telegraph, The Express, the Daily Mail and the Daily Star. The documentary was also featured on BBC Breakfast.

Geoff's other broadcast credits include: Comedy Bigmouths, The Wright Stuff, Jeremy Vine and Edinburgh Nights. Geoff is also a regular on BBC Radio with appearances on The Now Show, The News Quiz, Loose Ends, Breaking the News, and the Today programme. His BBC Radio 4 special Right Leaning But Well Meaning won Best Comedy Award at the BBC Radio & Music Awards. Geoff has written for The Daily Telegraph, Independent Voices and The New Statesman.

Meanwhile, as a writer, Geoff's credits include: Have I Got News For You; Live At The Apollo; Frankie Boyle's New World Order; The Sarah Millican Television Programme; The Stand Up Show with Katherine Ryan, Roast Battle; Judge Romesh; Channel 4's Alternative Election Night; 8 Out Of 10 Cats; Alan Carr's Happy Hour; British Comedy Awards; Play to the Whistle; Stand up for the Week; A League of Their Own and Katherine Ryan in Ireland.

Geoff received an operational services medal for his five tours of forward positions during the Afghanistan conflict.

Venue: 3 Union Place, Worthing, West Sussex BN11 1, Worthing, United Kingdom

Date: 26th March 2020

Time: 20:00

Booking Link: https://www.livenation.co.uk/show/1286382/geoff-norcott-taking-liberties/worthing/2020-03-26/en

Duration: 90 minutes including support + interval

Link for all tour dates: https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/geoff-norcott-tickets





