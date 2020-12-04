2020 BGT Finalist, Comedian Nabil Abdulrashid Announces 2021 UK Tour

Following his performance in the final of Britain's Got Talent 2020 Nabil Abdulrashid will be touring his brand-new stand-up show across the UK in 2021.

From growing up under military rule in northern Nigeria to falling into legal trouble as a teenager in south London, join Nabil as he recollects the remarkable, chaotic and sometimes tragic (but always hilarious) story of his life so far.

In this night of stand-up, Nabil charts his journey from humble beginnings (and middles) to one of UK comedy's most talked about rising stars.

Before receiving the much-coveted Golden Buzzer from Alesha Dixon and reaching the final of BGT, Nabil had already carved out a unique, exciting and varied career in UK and international comedy. Within a year of starting to perform, he had already written, starred in and directed his own sketch show on Channel U. As joint winner of the Which Religion Is Funniest? Competition (judged by Omid Djalili and David Baddiel) he won the opportunity to perform at London's prestigious Hammersmith Apollo, thus becoming the youngest ever black stand-up to do so. Nabil was also a Finalist in the renowned New Act Of The Year and Laughing Horse Stand-up Comedy competitions and won Joe.co.uk's TV Comedian of the Year Award 2020.

Nabil's hilarious takes on global politics and multicultural society as well as his incorporation of multiple languages within his stand-up has also seen him build an international following, performing sold-out shows in Tanzania, South Africa, Dubai (headlining the Dubai National Opera's first ever stand-up show), Holland, Austria and Belgium. Nabil has also toured the UK with his show BRAP (Black Racist And Proud).

He is highly valued as a cultural and social commentator, having featured on Channel 4, ITV News, Al Jazeera English and British Muslim TV to discuss race, religion and social justice. He was also a key contributor to the BAFTA Award-winning documentary Muslims Like Us (BBC2).

Nabil co-hosts his own podcast, I Am Not Your Bilal, which is available to stream on Spotify.

Tour Dates:

Venue: The Lowry SALFORD

Dates Sunday 21st March

Times: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0343 208 6000

Online: thelowry.com

Venue: The Lighthouse POOLE

Dates: Thursday 9th September

Time: 7.45pm

Box Office: 01202 280 000

Online: lighthousepoole.co.uk

Venue: Komedia BRIGHTON

Dates: Wednesday 15th September

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0845 293 8480

Online: komedia.co.uk

Venue: The Theatre CAMBERLEY

Dates: Thursday 16th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01276 707 600

Online: camberleytheatre.co.uk

Venue: Just the Tonic LEICESTER

Dates: Friday 17th September

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0116 262 5050

Online: justthetonic.com

Venue: Just the Tonic BIRMINGHAM

Dates Saturday 18th September

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 020 3740 3700

Online: justthetonc.com

Venue: Just the Tonic READING

Dates Sunday 19th September

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 020 3740 3700

Online: justthetonc.com

Venue: Bilston Town Hall WOLVERHAMPTON

Dates Tuesday 21st September

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: ticketmaster.co.uk

Online: ticketmaster.co.uk/bilstontownhall

Venue: The Civic BARNSLEY

Dates: Wednesday 22nd September

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01226 327 000

Online: barnsleycivic.co.uk

Venue: Ffwrnes LLANELLI

Dates: Thursday 23rd September

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0845 226 3510

Online: theatrausirgar.co.uk

Venue: Komedia BATH

Dates Friday 24th September

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0845 293 8480

Online: komedia.co.uk

Venue: Leicester Square Theatre LONDON

Dates Sunday 26th September

Time: 7.00pm

Box Office: 020 7734 2222

Online: leicestersquaretheatre.com

Venue: Palace Theatre SOUTHEND

Dates: Tuesday 28th September

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01702 351 135

Online: southendtheatres.org.uk

Venue: Key Theatre PETERBOROUGH

Dates Thursday 30th September

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01733 207 239

Online: vivacity-peterborough.com

Venue: King George's Hall BLACKBURN

Dates: Sunday 3rd October

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0844 847 1664

Online: kinggeorgeshall.com

Venue: Light House KETTERING

Dates: Monday 4th October

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01536 41 41 41

Online: lighthousetheatre.co.uk

Venue: Just the Tonic NOTTINGHAM

Dates: Wednesday 6th October

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0116 262 5050

Online: justthetonic.com

Venue: City Varieties LEEDS

Dates: Thursday 7th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0113 243 0808

Online: cityvarieties.co.uk

Venue: Warwick Arts Centre COVENTRY

Dates: Saturday 9th October

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 02476 524 524

Online: warwickartscentre.co.uk

Venue: Theatre Royal WINCHESTER

Dates: Sunday 10th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01962 840 440

Online: theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk

Venue: The Brewhouse TAUNTON

Dates: Tuesday 12th October

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01823 283 244

Online: thebrewhouse.net

Venue: Beck Theatre HAYES

Dates: Wednesday 13th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 020 8561 8371

Online: becktheatre.org.uk

Venue: Town Hall MIDDLESBROUGH

Dates Friday 15th October

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01642 729 729

Online: middlesbroughtownhall.co.uk

Venue: The Corn Exchange EXETER

Dates Monday 18th October

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01392 665 938

Online: exeter.gov.uk/cornexchange

Venue: Royal Hippodrome EASTBOURNE

Dates Thursday 28th October

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01323 80 20 20

Online: royalhippodrome.com

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You