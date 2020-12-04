2020 BGT Finalist, Comedian Nabil Abdulrashid Announces 2021 UK Tour
Nabil charts his journey from humble beginnings (and middles) to one of UK comedy's most talked about rising stars.
Following his performance in the final of Britain's Got Talent 2020 Nabil Abdulrashid will be touring his brand-new stand-up show across the UK in 2021.
From growing up under military rule in northern Nigeria to falling into legal trouble as a teenager in south London, join Nabil as he recollects the remarkable, chaotic and sometimes tragic (but always hilarious) story of his life so far.
In this night of stand-up, Nabil charts his journey from humble beginnings (and middles) to one of UK comedy's most talked about rising stars.
Before receiving the much-coveted Golden Buzzer from Alesha Dixon and reaching the final of BGT, Nabil had already carved out a unique, exciting and varied career in UK and international comedy. Within a year of starting to perform, he had already written, starred in and directed his own sketch show on Channel U. As joint winner of the Which Religion Is Funniest? Competition (judged by Omid Djalili and David Baddiel) he won the opportunity to perform at London's prestigious Hammersmith Apollo, thus becoming the youngest ever black stand-up to do so. Nabil was also a Finalist in the renowned New Act Of The Year and Laughing Horse Stand-up Comedy competitions and won Joe.co.uk's TV Comedian of the Year Award 2020.
Nabil's hilarious takes on global politics and multicultural society as well as his incorporation of multiple languages within his stand-up has also seen him build an international following, performing sold-out shows in Tanzania, South Africa, Dubai (headlining the Dubai National Opera's first ever stand-up show), Holland, Austria and Belgium. Nabil has also toured the UK with his show BRAP (Black Racist And Proud).
He is highly valued as a cultural and social commentator, having featured on Channel 4, ITV News, Al Jazeera English and British Muslim TV to discuss race, religion and social justice. He was also a key contributor to the BAFTA Award-winning documentary Muslims Like Us (BBC2).
Nabil co-hosts his own podcast, I Am Not Your Bilal, which is available to stream on Spotify.
Tour Dates:
Venue: The Lowry SALFORD
Dates Sunday 21st March
Times: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0343 208 6000
Online: thelowry.com
Venue: The Lighthouse POOLE
Dates: Thursday 9th September
Time: 7.45pm
Box Office: 01202 280 000
Online: lighthousepoole.co.uk
Venue: Komedia BRIGHTON
Dates: Wednesday 15th September
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0845 293 8480
Online: komedia.co.uk
Venue: The Theatre CAMBERLEY
Dates: Thursday 16th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01276 707 600
Online: camberleytheatre.co.uk
Venue: Just the Tonic LEICESTER
Dates: Friday 17th September
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0116 262 5050
Online: justthetonic.com
Venue: Just the Tonic BIRMINGHAM
Dates Saturday 18th September
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 020 3740 3700
Online: justthetonc.com
Venue: Just the Tonic READING
Dates Sunday 19th September
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 020 3740 3700
Online: justthetonc.com
Venue: Bilston Town Hall WOLVERHAMPTON
Dates Tuesday 21st September
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: ticketmaster.co.uk
Online: ticketmaster.co.uk/bilstontownhall
Venue: The Civic BARNSLEY
Dates: Wednesday 22nd September
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01226 327 000
Online: barnsleycivic.co.uk
Venue: Ffwrnes LLANELLI
Dates: Thursday 23rd September
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0845 226 3510
Online: theatrausirgar.co.uk
Venue: Komedia BATH
Dates Friday 24th September
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0845 293 8480
Online: komedia.co.uk
Venue: Leicester Square Theatre LONDON
Dates Sunday 26th September
Time: 7.00pm
Box Office: 020 7734 2222
Online: leicestersquaretheatre.com
Venue: Palace Theatre SOUTHEND
Dates: Tuesday 28th September
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01702 351 135
Online: southendtheatres.org.uk
Venue: Key Theatre PETERBOROUGH
Dates Thursday 30th September
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01733 207 239
Online: vivacity-peterborough.com
Venue: King George's Hall BLACKBURN
Dates: Sunday 3rd October
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0844 847 1664
Online: kinggeorgeshall.com
Venue: Light House KETTERING
Dates: Monday 4th October
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01536 41 41 41
Online: lighthousetheatre.co.uk
Venue: Just the Tonic NOTTINGHAM
Dates: Wednesday 6th October
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0116 262 5050
Online: justthetonic.com
Venue: City Varieties LEEDS
Dates: Thursday 7th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0113 243 0808
Online: cityvarieties.co.uk
Venue: Warwick Arts Centre COVENTRY
Dates: Saturday 9th October
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 02476 524 524
Online: warwickartscentre.co.uk
Venue: Theatre Royal WINCHESTER
Dates: Sunday 10th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01962 840 440
Online: theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk
Venue: The Brewhouse TAUNTON
Dates: Tuesday 12th October
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01823 283 244
Online: thebrewhouse.net
Venue: Beck Theatre HAYES
Dates: Wednesday 13th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 020 8561 8371
Online: becktheatre.org.uk
Venue: Town Hall MIDDLESBROUGH
Dates Friday 15th October
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01642 729 729
Online: middlesbroughtownhall.co.uk
Venue: The Corn Exchange EXETER
Dates Monday 18th October
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01392 665 938
Online: exeter.gov.uk/cornexchange
Venue: Royal Hippodrome EASTBOURNE
Dates Thursday 28th October
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01323 80 20 20
Online: royalhippodrome.com