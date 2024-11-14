Vinegar Strokes, Danielle Steers, and More Will Make Guest Appearances in Adults-Only Panto CINDERELLA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Special guest stars of stage and screen have been announced to appear on and off stage in the adults-only performances of Cinderella at the King's Head.

Each of these special one-off performances will include one special guest star, who will have their own featured number as the entertainment at the Prince's ball. They will also go on to join the cast for the all-singing, all-dancing closing number.

Cassidy Janson (Carole King, Beautiful; Anne Hathaway, &Juliet; Florence, Chess) will perform on Thursday 5 December; Drag Race UK Season 1's Vinegar Strokes on Wednesday 11 December; Six alumnae Danielle Steers on Thursday 12 December; musical theatre legend and record breaking John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables & Phantom of the Opera) on Thursday 19 December; Fresh from Menier Chocolate Factory's The Producers, Australian cabaret and drag diva Trevor Ashley will perform on Monday 30 December (original Miss Understanding, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert The Musical); and award-winning artist Christina Bianco on Sunday 5 January (The Narrator, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat). Sunday 5th January also marks the new theatre's one-year birthday and closing night for the pantomime.

As previously announced, Dame Judi Dench – Patron of Little Angel Theatre - will also feature in the show, lending her vocal talent as ‘The Narrator'. The producers are thrilled to announce that the legendary Miriam Margolyes will now be doing the same, lending hers as the ‘Wicked Stepmother'.

These guest stars will be performing alongside the previously announced main cast: Ugly Stepsisters Drag Race UK Star Ella Vaday (Nick Collier) ‘Peckham', 2023 OFFIES Best Newcomer Nominee Harry Curley (Buddy Holly and the Cricketers, Christmas in Exeter Street, Oh What A Lovely War) ‘Dalston,' ITV's Mamma Mia: I have a Dream contestant Maddy Erzan-Essien as ‘Cinderella', Joseph Lukehurst (Shatter Box, Enact, Dreamboats and Petticoats: Bringing On Back the Good Times, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Urinetown), as ‘Prince Charming', Verity Kirk (Pleasance Theatre's all-female POSH, Cautionary Tales, Much Ado About Nothing, Treasure Island and Twelfth Night/Christmas Carol at the RSC) as ‘Dandini'. Robert Rees (Beirut, Ladies in Lavender, Peter Pan, The Mousetrap) as ‘Buttons' and Lucia Vinyard (Cinderella, Flora the Red Menace, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Before (Again)) as ‘Fairy Codmother'.

Executive Producer (Acting CEO) of King's Head Theatre Sofi Berenger explains, “We are so excited to welcome these wonderfully talented performers to join us for panto joy this Christmas, and to be bringing some West End and Drag royalty to Islington. While the adults-only performances will have the same script as the main pantomime, we'll be adding a little King's Head magic with a sprinkle of swearing and innuendo bound to make for a great night out. We're super pleased to be able to offer both something for families and something a bit naughtier.”

The producers are also delighted to have the input of iconic designers Dame Zandra Rhodes – who'll be designing Cinderella's costume in collaboration with Gregor Donnelly – and that artist Andrew Logan MBE will be designing the Fairy Godmother's wand. These will be auctioned off once the show finishes, as a fundraiser for the King's Head Theatre.

Produced by King's Head Theatre Productions, Elphin Productions and Little Angel Theatre in association with the Angels of Angel, with General Management by New Frame Productions, Cinderella will be written and directed by Andrew Pollard (writer of CBeebies' Robin Hood). During Andrew's 15-year run as writer, director and Dame at Greenwich Theatre, he won two OFFIE awards and was the winner of Best Ugly Sister at the 2023 British Panto Awards.

Set and costume design is by Gregor Donnelly, with lighting by Aaron J Dootson and puppetry by Little Angel Theatre. Hollie Cassar is musical director, alongside musical supervisor Ben Barrow. The creative team is completed by production manager Dan Weager and casting director Marc Frankum.

Cinderella features puppets from Little Angel Theatre, sensational songs, hilarious slapstick comedy, romance and plenty of audience participation; firmly rooted in Islington, the panto will celebrate the borough's rich history. Cinderella will play from 30 November to 5 January, with press performances on Friday 6 December at 6pm (all / family friendly) and Thursday 12 December at 7pm (adults only). Tickets are on sale now here.

Comments