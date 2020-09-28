Theatre players of Mesopotamia Cultural Centre to Stage Play in Kurdish in Istanbul City Theatre for the First Time in 100 Years

Teatra Jiyana Nû will stage a piece called 'Faceless' by Dario Fo.

Ahaval News has reported that Theatre players of Mesopotamia Cultural Centre will stage a play in Kurdish in Istanbul City Theatre for the first time in over 100 years. Teatra Jiyana Nû, the New Life Theatre, will stage a piece called "Faceless" by Dario Fo.

Since the earliest years of the Turkish Republic, Kurdish language and culture has been criminalized on and off throughout history.

Last year, a Kurdish theatre event organized by the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party was cancelled on the grounds that it represented a security threat.

Beginning in 2012, the ruling Justice and Development Party began granting greater freedoms to the Kurdish language. such as legalizing legalised Kurdish as an elective course in high schools.

