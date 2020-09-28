Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre players of Mesopotamia Cultural Centre to Stage Play in Kurdish in Istanbul City Theatre for the First Time in 100 Years

Article Pixel

Teatra Jiyana Nû will stage a piece called 'Faceless' by Dario Fo.

Sep. 28, 2020  
Theatre players of Mesopotamia Cultural Centre to Stage Play in Kurdish in Istanbul City Theatre for the First Time in 100 Years

Ahaval News has reported that Theatre players of Mesopotamia Cultural Centre will stage a play in Kurdish in Istanbul City Theatre for the first time in over 100 years. Teatra Jiyana Nû, the New Life Theatre, will stage a piece called "Faceless" by Dario Fo.

Read the full story HERE.

Since the earliest years of the Turkish Republic, Kurdish language and culture has been criminalized on and off throughout history.

Last year, a Kurdish theatre event organized by the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party was cancelled on the grounds that it represented a security threat.

Beginning in 2012, the ruling Justice and Development Party began granting greater freedoms to the Kurdish language. such as legalizing legalised Kurdish as an elective course in high schools.

Read the full story HERE.



Related Articles View More Turkey Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 18 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Voting Now Open for Week 4 of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
  • Opera Singer Victoria Robertson Performs Final Porch Concert After 25 Weeks
  • VIDEOS: Watch More Highlights of Our Next on Stage Contestants - Enter Now to Win!