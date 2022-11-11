FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to Zorlu PSM This Weekend
The performance is set for November 12.
Fiddler on the Roof, one of the world's most popular musicals, will be at Zorlu PSM for the last time on the evening of November 12, in collaboration with Talimhane Theater!
Fiddler on the Roof continues with Turkish lyrics written by Nevit Kodallı, one of the most important composers of Turkish music, for this first staging. Also, close to the style of the period, the text translated for the State Theaters by Güngör Dilmen, one of the most valuable playwrights of Turkish theater, is used. It will be a new color for those who have watched it before, and an opportunity again for those who have not watched it.
Written by: Joseph Stein
Music: Jerry Bock
Lyrics: Sheldon Harnick
Translated by: Güngör Dilmen
Turkish Lyrics: Nevit Kodallı
Director: Mehmet Ergen
Assistant Director: Lerzan Pamir
Choreographer: Anthony Whiteman
Decor Design: Behlüldane Tor
Costume Design: Gül Sağer
Işık Design: Richard Williamson
Musical Director: Murat Anil Erginol
Assistant Musical Director: Can Bora Young
Director Assistants: Ayşen Baransel, Özge Elif Yeşilyurt
Decor Production: Adnan Güven
Decor Assistant: Ece Akaryıldız
Costume Assistant: Emine Kübra Yalçın
Production Manager: Ali Korcan Dönmezer
Stage Managers: Emre Gökmenoğlu, Yılmaz Çoban, Burak Şengül
Sound Team: Fatih Yücelli, Tugay Tan
Light Team: Serkan Polat, Hakan Kılıç
Stage Technicians: Yadigar Sevinçer, Ferman Kara
Video Crew: Yavuz Tuna, Hasan Yanık, Kadir Akyavaş, Erdem Karaçoban
Players:
TEVYE, Sütçü: Emrah Eren
GOLDE, Wife: Seyla Halis Çiçekdemir
TZEITEL, Daughter: Defne Koldaş
HODEL, Daughter: Ceren Gündoğdu
CHAVA, Daughter: Derman Çinkılıç
SHPRINTZE, Daughter: Ayşe Nur Köksal
BIELKE, Daughter: Milena Maya
YENTE, Matchmaker: Aysan Sümercan
MOTEL, Tailor: Adem Yilmaz
PERCHIK, Student: Yılmaz Şütçü
LAZAR WOLF, Butcher: Selçuk Borak
MORDCHA, Innkeeper: Mert Aydın
RABBI: Can Kolukisa
MENDEL, Rabbi's Son: Tuncay Cagil
AVRAM, Bookstore: İzzet Bana
NACHUM, The Beggar: Mert Aydın
Granny TZEITEL: Derman Cinkılıç
FRUMA - SARAH, The Butcher's Ex-Wife: Defne Koldaş
COMMISSIONER: Bekir Cicekdemir
FYEDKA, Russian Soldier: Horizon Tevge
SHANDAL, Motel's Mother: Ethel Mulinas
SASHA, Russian Military/Russian Soldier Tenor: Elçin Çelik
RUSSIAN SOLDIER DANCER: Murtaza Yıldız, Tufan Çakır
YUSSEL, Hat Seller: Mert Aydın
Neighboring Children: Ralf Bilmen, Tuğrul Ali Şenocak
Violinist: Murat Anıl Erginol
Chromas Chorus
Choir Conductor: Başak Doğan
Choirists:
Asude Altiner
Asya Ozcan
Berru Tüze
Gokay Sezen
Ezgi Barhan
Emre Erserin
Enes Akdeniz
Kaan Kok
Oktay Akgüç
Pinar Eker
Feride Hakim
Ozlem Kalayci
Semih Değirmenci
İlayda Partial
Mert Yilmaz
Tugrul Torun
Orchestra
Piano: Barış Büyükyıldırım - Sarper Kaynak
Violin: Murat Anıl Erginol - Çağlar Haznedaroğlu
Cello: Burak Ayrancı - Emirhan Serin
Bass: Şahin Bahçeban _ Asal Altay
Flute: Recep Fıçiyapan - Didem Karakaya
Clarinet: Barış Yalçınkaya - Özlem Kolat
Guitar: Can Ercan - Erkan Kenç - Bora Karagöz
Trumpet: Volkan Çoşar- Ömer Dağaşn- Aytek Gültekin
Trombone: Taşkın Akarsu - Güneş Karaduman
Percussion: Ayberk Garagon - Çağdaş Topal - Ömer Vatansever
