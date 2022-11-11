Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to Zorlu PSM This Weekend

The performance is set for November 12.

Nov. 11, 2022  
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to Zorlu PSM This Weekend

Fiddler on the Roof, one of the world's most popular musicals, will be at Zorlu PSM for the last time on the evening of November 12, in collaboration with Talimhane Theater!

Fiddler on the Roof continues with Turkish lyrics written by Nevit Kodallı, one of the most important composers of Turkish music, for this first staging. Also, close to the style of the period, the text translated for the State Theaters by Güngör Dilmen, one of the most valuable playwrights of Turkish theater, is used. It will be a new color for those who have watched it before, and an opportunity again for those who have not watched it.

Written by: Joseph Stein
Music: Jerry Bock
Lyrics: Sheldon Harnick
Translated by: Güngör Dilmen
Turkish Lyrics: Nevit Kodallı
Director: Mehmet Ergen
Assistant Director: Lerzan Pamir
Choreographer: Anthony Whiteman
Decor Design: Behlüldane Tor
Costume Design: Gül Sağer
Işık Design: Richard Williamson
Musical Director: Murat Anil Erginol
Assistant Musical Director: Can Bora Young
Director Assistants: Ayşen Baransel, Özge Elif Yeşilyurt

Decor Production: Adnan Güven

Decor Assistant: Ece Akaryıldız

Costume Assistant: Emine Kübra Yalçın

Production Manager: Ali Korcan Dönmezer

Stage Managers: Emre Gökmenoğlu, Yılmaz Çoban, Burak Şengül

Sound Team: Fatih Yücelli, Tugay Tan

Light Team: Serkan Polat, Hakan Kılıç

Stage Technicians: Yadigar Sevinçer, Ferman Kara

Video Crew: Yavuz Tuna, Hasan Yanık, Kadir Akyavaş, Erdem Karaçoban

Players:

TEVYE, Sütçü: Emrah Eren

GOLDE, Wife: Seyla Halis Çiçekdemir

TZEITEL, Daughter: Defne Koldaş

HODEL, Daughter: Ceren Gündoğdu

CHAVA, Daughter: Derman Çinkılıç

SHPRINTZE, Daughter: Ayşe Nur Köksal

BIELKE, Daughter: Milena Maya

YENTE, Matchmaker: Aysan Sümercan

MOTEL, Tailor: Adem Yilmaz

PERCHIK, Student: Yılmaz Şütçü

LAZAR WOLF, Butcher: Selçuk Borak

MORDCHA, Innkeeper: Mert Aydın

RABBI: Can Kolukisa

MENDEL, Rabbi's Son: Tuncay Cagil

AVRAM, Bookstore: İzzet Bana

NACHUM, The Beggar: Mert Aydın

Granny TZEITEL: Derman Cinkılıç

FRUMA - SARAH, The Butcher's Ex-Wife: Defne Koldaş

COMMISSIONER: Bekir Cicekdemir

FYEDKA, Russian Soldier: Horizon Tevge

SHANDAL, Motel's Mother: Ethel Mulinas

SASHA, Russian Military/Russian Soldier Tenor: Elçin Çelik

RUSSIAN SOLDIER DANCER: Murtaza Yıldız, Tufan Çakır

YUSSEL, Hat Seller: Mert Aydın

Neighboring Children: Ralf Bilmen, Tuğrul Ali Şenocak

Violinist: Murat Anıl Erginol

Chromas Chorus

Choir Conductor: Başak Doğan

Choirists:

Asude Altiner

Asya Ozcan

Berru Tüze

Gokay Sezen

Ezgi Barhan

Emre Erserin

Enes Akdeniz

Kaan Kok

Oktay Akgüç

Pinar Eker

Feride Hakim

Ozlem Kalayci

Semih Değirmenci

İlayda Partial

Mert Yilmaz

Tugrul Torun

Orchestra

Piano: Barış Büyükyıldırım - Sarper Kaynak
Violin: Murat Anıl Erginol - Çağlar Haznedaroğlu
Cello: Burak Ayrancı - Emirhan Serin
Bass: Şahin Bahçeban _ Asal Altay
Flute: Recep Fıçiyapan - Didem Karakaya
Clarinet: Barış Yalçınkaya - Özlem Kolat
Guitar: Can Ercan - Erkan Kenç - Bora Karagöz
Trumpet: Volkan Çoşar- Ömer Dağaşn- Aytek Gültekin
Trombone: Taşkın Akarsu - Güneş Karaduman
Percussion: Ayberk Garagon - Çağdaş Topal - Ömer Vatansever




More Hot Stories For You


BabyConcerts: Seasons - Autumn Comes to Sky Lounge Next WeekBabyConcerts: Seasons - Autumn Comes to Sky Lounge Next Week
November 7, 2022

Are you ready to meet at Zorlu PSM in the new season with new content for children in the “BabyConcerts for Kids” series? The concert series that will take place at Zorlu PSM with the concept of seasons throughout the season starts with “Autumn”!
26th Istanbul Theatre Festival is Now Underway26th Istanbul Theatre Festival is Now Underway
October 31, 2022

The 26th Istanbul Theatre Festival is now underway! Marking a milestone in the festival's history, this year's programme is curated by the veteran Turkish director, Işıl Kasapoğlu.
Digilogue Summit Comes to Zorlu PSM This WeekendDigilogue Summit Comes to Zorlu PSM This Weekend
October 20, 2022

Digilogue platform embodying the concepts of innovation, technology and design in Zorlu Holding's DNA and Zorlu Performing Arts Center's innovative approach to digital art; Digilogue Summit, which it organizes every year to create interaction, discovery and awareness on the axis of “digital transformation”; Zorlu PSM is performing it for the fifth time.
Zorlu PSM 10th Anniversary Exhibition Is On NowZorlu PSM 10th Anniversary Exhibition Is On Now
October 10, 2022

Zorlu PSM, which has reached millions of art lovers with thousands of events since its opening and changed the world of culture and art audiences with the concerts, musicals and theater plays it hosts, is entering its 10th season, opening a window to its own past with a retrospective exhibition.
MIX Festival 2022 Set For This Weekend in TurkeyMIX Festival 2022 Set For This Weekend in Turkey
October 7, 2022

Let the preparations for MIX Festival 2022 begin! The 'polyphonic festival' MIX returns to the city on October 7 -8!