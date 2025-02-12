Woody Guthrie Center Opens 'Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit'

The exhibit opens at the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa, OK (102 E Reconciliation Way) on March 29.
Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit” curated by the GRAMMY Museum® delves deep into the multifaceted world of the genre through its music, dance, graffiti, fashion, business, activism and history, providing visitors with an immersive experience that explores its profound impact and influence on culture. The exhibit opens at the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa, OK (102 E Reconciliation Way) on March 29 and will run through Sept. 7, 2025.
In celebration of the opening, members can enjoy a preview of the exhibit during a private reception on Friday, March 28, at the center. Additionally, legendary hip-hop trio Digable Planets will perform at Cain’s Ballroom on Sunday, March 30. Tickets for the concert go on sale to members of the Woody Guthrie Center on Feb. 12 at noon CT and to the public on Feb. 14 at noon here.
“As GRAMMY Award®-winning pioneers of hip-hop, Digable Planets have consistently pushed creative boundaries with their fusion of jazz-inspired beats and socially conscious lyrics,” stated Cady Shaw, Director of the Woody Guthrie Center. “Their performance underscores the influence of hip-hop in shaping modern music and culture—a central theme of the exhibit.”
Shaw continues, "the Woody Guthrie Center is proud to host the GRAMMY Museum’s ‘Hip-Hop America’ exhibit celebrating a genre that, like Woody Guthrie’s music, gives a voice to the people. Hip-hop and folk share a deep-rooted tradition of speaking truth to power, and this exhibit is a powerful reminder that music remains one of the most impactful tools for social justice."
The Woody Guthrie Center celebrates the life, music and artistry of the influential folk musician while seeking to ignite a passion for social change and foster a world in which the values of justice, equality and compassion prevail. The center honors Guthrie’s life and legacy by educating visitors, teachers, students and scholars about his relevance today and his important role in American history through on-site programming, classroom materials, youth music programs, artist-in-residence programs, school outreach, internships, fellowship opportunities and the Woody Guthrie Center Archives. For more information, please visit woodyguthriecenter.org.
