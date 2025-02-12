Woody Guthrie Center Opens 'Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit” curated by the GRAMMY Museum® delves deep into the multifaceted world of the genre through its music, dance, graffiti, fashion, business, activism and history, providing visitors with an immersive experience that explores its profound impact and influence on culture. The exhibit opens at the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa, OK (102 E Reconciliation Way) on March 29 and will run through Sept. 7, 2025.

In celebration of the opening, members can enjoy a preview of the exhibit during a private reception on Friday, March 28, at the center. Additionally, legendary hip-hop trio Digable Planets will perform at Cain’s Ballroom on Sunday, March 30. Tickets for the concert go on sale to members of the Woody Guthrie Center on Feb. 12 at noon CT and to the public on Feb. 14 at noon here.

“As GRAMMY Award®-winning pioneers of hip-hop, Digable Planets have consistently pushed creative boundaries with their fusion of jazz-inspired beats and socially conscious lyrics,” stated Cady Shaw, Director of the Woody Guthrie Center. “Their performance underscores the influence of hip-hop in shaping modern music and culture—a central theme of the exhibit.”

Shaw continues, "the Woody Guthrie Center is proud to host the GRAMMY Museum’s ‘Hip-Hop America’ exhibit celebrating a genre that, like Woody Guthrie’s music, gives a voice to the people. Hip-hop and folk share a deep-rooted tradition of speaking truth to power, and this exhibit is a powerful reminder that music remains one of the most impactful tools for social justice."

“Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit” is an educational journey through several key themes:

Origins: Discover the roots of hip-hop in the Bronx and New York City, where DJs were the original stars, and graffiti and breakdancing were critical to the culture.

Innovation: Explore how hip-hop artists have innovatively used technology, from transforming turntables into musical instruments to pioneering sampling techniques.

Sounds of Hip-Hop: Experience the diverse sounds of hip-hop in four themed sections, showcasing the evolution of production, the craft of hip-hop lyrics and the influence of R&B.

Fashion: Dive into the world of hip-hop fashion, featuring iconic clothing, jewelry and style.

Regionalism: Discover 14 hip-hop scenes across the United States, showcasing the importance of local and regional contributions

Entrepreneurialism: Learn about the transformation of hip-hop from a back-to-school party in the Bronx to a multi-billion-dollar global industry.

Media: Discover the role of media in shaping hip-hop's development, from radio stations to pioneering shows like “Yo! MTV Raps.”

Community: Explore how hip-hop has brought people together over the last 50 –plus years, with an interactive Hip-Hop America playlist featuring 200 songs that trace the genre's evolution.

Exhibit highlights include:

Black suede fedora hat and Adidas Superstars belonging to Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run-D.M.C.

Two outfits designed by Dapper Dan, Harlem fashion icon: 1) a half-length black leather jacket worn by Melle Mel (Melvin Glover, b. 1961) in performance at the 1985 GRAMMY Awards®; and a black-and-yellow leather bucket hat and jacket worn by New York hip-hop artist Busy Bee (David James Parker)

LL Cool J’s red Kangol bucket hat

MC Lyte’s custom “Timbs”: the Timberland 6” work boots, designed by Tre Major for Lyte’s 2003 music video, “Ride Wit Me.”

Chuck D’s letterman jacket from Spike Lee’s 1989 movie, “Do the Right Thing,” which featured Public Enemy’s song “Fight the Power” as its musical motif.

Tuxedo worn by Nipsey Hussle at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2019.

Custom crown and rose gold eye patch from Slick Rick.

Handwritten letters written by Lil Wayne.

Handwritten lyrics to Wyclef Jean's opening verse on The Fugees' 1996 global hit, "Ready or Not.”

About the Woody Guthrie Center

The Woody Guthrie Center celebrates the life, music and artistry of the influential folk musician while seeking to ignite a passion for social change and foster a world in which the values of justice, equality and compassion prevail. The center honors Guthrie’s life and legacy by educating visitors, teachers, students and scholars about his relevance today and his important role in American history through on-site programming, classroom materials, youth music programs, artist-in-residence programs, school outreach, internships, fellowship opportunities and the Woody Guthrie Center Archives. For more information, please visit woodyguthriecenter.org.

