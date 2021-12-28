Theatre Tulsa Continues 99th Season With THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Theatre Tulsa is planning the launch of its third Broadway Series musical, "The Sound of Music," which opens Jan. 14.



"The Sound of Music" is based on the 1949 memoir of Maria von Trapp, The Story of the Trapp Family Singers. The beloved musical tells the story of Maria, who takes a job as governess to a large family while she decides whether to become a nun. She falls in love with the children, and eventually their widowed father, Captain von Trapp, and they build a loving family together.

Many songs from the musical have become standards, including "Edelweiss", "My Favorite Things", "Climb Ev'ry Mountain", "Do-Re-Mi", and the title song "The Sound of Music".

The original Broadway production, starring Mary Martin and Theodore Bikel , won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, out of nine nominations. The show has enjoyed numerous productions and revivals over the decades since. It was famously adapted as a 1965 film musical starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer , which won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Theatre Tulsa's production stars Kara Staiger as Maria and Mark Frie as Captain Von Trapp.

The children's cast include Zadie Teague and Katie Swanston as Leisl, Trace Herrera and Benjamin Hicks as Freidrich, Aniya Ordonez and Abby Nowlin as Louisa, Kaden Burrup and Barron Von Ostendorf as Kurt, Elise Phoenix and Gigi Jenkins as Brigitta, Presley Roberson and Eleanor Carr as Marta, and Kyra Burrup and Clara Lundrum as Gretl.

The show is being directed, choreographed and music directed collectively by a collaborative team comprising Jen Alden, Jarrod Kopp and Jeremy Stevens

Performances will be Jan. 14-30 in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa PAC. Showtimes on Jan. 14-15, 21-22, and 28-29 are at 8 p.m.; The Jan. 16, 22, 23, and 30 matinees will be at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at tulsapac.com or by calling 918-596-7111.



