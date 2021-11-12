The McKnight Center Brings Holiday Cheer With Slate Of Festive Performances

The McKnight Center at Oklahoma State University will host two festive Million Dollar Quartet Christmas performances on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Audiences are also invited to celebrate the holiday season with the beloved holiday film, The Polar Express In Concert with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. The slate of themed performances will fully immerse audiences in the magic of the holidays.

"The holiday season is the perfect time to gather with friends and family. One of the best ways to do that is through music and the performing arts," said The McKnight Center's Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director, Mark Blakeman. "These performances are perfect for families and audiences of all ages and are guaranteed to ignite the spirit of the holidays."

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas shares sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley famous. The four iconic roles are brought to life by Alex Swindle as Elvis Presley, Jared Freiburg as Jerry Lee Lewis, Zack Zaromatidis as Carl Perkins, and OSU alumnus Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash. The cast also features Kathleen Macari as Dyanne, Matthew Mucha as Sam Phillips, Michael Sinclair as Brother Jay, and Jamie Pittle as Fluke.

CineConcerts, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, brings the Oscar-nominated holiday classic, The Polar Express In Concert with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. The Tulsa Symphony entertains and inspires through creative and innovative programming. The orchestra will perform Alan Silvestri's masterful score live along with the animated film that stars the voice-acting talents of Tom Hanks and takes a doubting young boy on an extraordinary adventure to the North Pole.

"These performances include some of the best classic Christmas songs that everyone knows. We can't wait to bring the holidays to life in The McKnight Center's state-of-the-art venue with extravagant acoustics," continued Blakeman.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas is generously sponsored by Robert and Sharon Keating and Jim and Lou Morris. The Polar Express In Concert with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra is generously sponsored by the Inasmuch Foundation. Face masks are required for all events. For tickets and more information, visit mcknightcenter.org or call 405) 744-9999.