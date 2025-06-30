Tedeschi Trucks Band To Host Exclusive Event at The Church Studio in Tulsa

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB), the Grammy Award-winning band led by the dynamic duo of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, has announced a special evening at The Church Studio in Tulsa, Oklahoma for Monday, July 28th featuring an exclusive screening of their documentary film Learning to Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen.

The intimate event at the historic studio, founded by Leon Russell, will also feature members of TTB and the team behind the making of the film, including director and producer Jesse Lauter, participating in a special Q&A. PRESS HERE for more information and to reserve your VIP admission. Free entry passes are available now on a first-come, first-served basis.

Learning to Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen is a unique retelling of Joe Cocker’s historic “Mad Dogs and Englishmen” tour as seen through the lens of the Tedeschi Trucks Band’s 2015 reunion of the Mad Dogs at the LOCKN’ Festival, 45 years after the original tour. The film blends archival footage with new interviews and performances from the star-studded set, which included Derek and Susan performing alongside Leon Russell, who played a pivotal role in the original Mad Dogs lineup, Rita Coolidge, Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes), Jim Keltner, Dave Mason, Claudia Lennear, and more.

Tedeschi Trucks Band’s expansive Live in 25 Tour resumes on July 29th at the Tulsa Theater before stopping at Red Rocks Amphitheatre for two nights on August 1st and 2nd and continuing on throughout the summer and fall until October 25th. Select dates include co-headlining shows with Whiskey Myers in August and Gov’t Mule in September and October as well as various special guests. For all upcoming TTB tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit here.

Leon Russell fans can also pick up a copy of A Song For Leon: A Tribute To Leon Russell on orange vinyl at Studio Records. A Song For Leon is a tribute album celebrating Leon’s life, career, and the legacy and impact of his songs, as performed by such iconic artists as Pixies, Orville Peck, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Nightsweats, Margo Price, U.S. Girls featuring Bootsy Collins and more. The project is meant to educate experienced Leon Russell fans by highlighting other versions of his music, but also bring new fans into the fold by highlighting how many of today’s rising musicians have taken inspiration from him.

ABOUT TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND

Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB) is a Grammy Award-winning 12-piece rock and soul powerhouse that holds the well-deserved reputation as one of the best live acts touring today. Led by husband & wife, guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, “two of the best roots rock musicians of their generation” (NPR), TTB is known for its world-class musicianship and contemporary blend of a wide range of American musical influences that define their extensive catalog.

Since forming in 2010, TTB’s caravan has traveled countless miles to bring their music to audiences around the world. With a large catalog that spans rock, blues, jazz and even country, no setlist is ever the same, leaving their ever-growing fan base of all-ages returning again and again for electrifying performances. In the fall of 2023, Tedeschi Trucks Band played a pair of career-defining arena shows at TD Garden in Boston and a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York City. Dubbed “The Garden Parties” the pair of gigs saw praise from Relix, who raved of the group's “seasoned grace and artistry.” The band's shows are an eagerly anticipated highlight of the live music calendar — “nothing short of exhilarating” (Salon) — from sold-out multi-night residencies across America to tours through Europe and Japan, to their flagship annual summer amphitheater tours. On top of an 82-show tour in 2024, Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi performed at the Kennedy Center Honors in December, honoring Bonnie Raitt, Grateful Dead, and more.

The band continues to tour behind their 2022 release, I Am The Moon, TTB's fifth and most ambitious studio project to date. Written while off the road during the pandemic, I Am The Moon captures a prolific and collaborative songwriting period for TTB that was inspired by an ancient poem of star-crossed lovers, “Layla and Majnun.” I Am The Moon includes four albums, I. Crescent, II. Ascension, III. The Fall, IV. Farewell and four companion films – delivering more than two hours of music that unfold across a robust tapestry of genre-defying explorations and propel the treasured American ensemble into new and thrilling creative territory. I Am The Moon joins an impressive studio discography that includes Signs (2019), High & Mighty EP (2019), Let Me Get By (2016), Made Up Mind (2013), and the Grammy-winning debut, Revelator (2011) in addition to their live releases, Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKN') featuring Trey Anastasio (2021), the GRAMMY-nominated film/audio, Live From The Fox Oakland (2017), and 2012’s Everybody’s Talkin’.

