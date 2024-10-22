Young People's Theatre Launches 2024.25 Season With WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Young People's Theatre will kick off its 2024.25 Season with a sold out run of Where the Wild Things Are from Vancouver's Presentation House Theatre.

This interactive adaptation of the cherished book by Maurice Sendak has been playing to sold out audiences across Canada and the US. Directed by PHT Artistic Director Kim Selody, this engaging show is filled with guided play for ages 3 to 7. Where the Wild Things Are roars into the Studio Nov. 7 – 17, 2024.

“Maurice Sendak clearly understood what children need,” says Selody. “He once said, ‘Children are honest, brave, and want to know the truth.' This production continues to bring joy to audiences and is always an invigorating challenge for the performers. I am in awe of what they achieve every time they play the show.”

YPT Artistic Director Herbie Barnes explains the enduring appeal of the story. “It is hard to open the book and not be drawn into the illustrations and adventure. The story transports us. We all want to be as brave as Max and face the Wild Things and become a leader. Whether you're 3 or 93, you know that feeling.”

Where the Wild Things Are explores such themes as managing your emotions and journeying into the unknown. Young Max uses his imagination to transform his bedroom into an exotic jungle and sail away to the land of the Wild Things. After being crowned king of these magical creatures, Max must make a decision: stay and rule the Wild Things or return home.

In this highly interactive production, young ones and their adults can jump right in and join the wild ride.

Performers: Linda A. Carson and Victor Mariano; Set, Props & Costume Design: Linda Leon; Lighting Design: Brad Trenaman; Composer & Sound Designer: Cathy Nosaty; Head Technician: Kaeden Atkinson-Hill; Stage Manager: Giselle Clarke-Trenaman.

WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE

Based on the book by Maurice Sendak

Originally adapted for the stage by TAG Theatre Glasgow, Scotland

A Presentation House Theatre Production

Directed by Kim Selody

Performances:

Weekdays: Nov. 7, 8, 12, 13 & 14 – SOLD OUT

Weekends: Nov. 9, 10, 16 & 17 (10:30AM, 1:00PM, 3:30PM) – SOLD OUT

Recommended for ages 3-7

Run time: Approx. 65 minutes, plus post-show Q&A

For more information, visit youngpeoplestheatre.org.

