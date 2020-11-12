Young People's Theatre Creates Limited Edition PLAY IN A BOX

Celebrate the holidays with some home-made fun!

Just in time for the holidays, Young People's Theatre (YPT) is excited to announce Play in a Box, a special limited edition DIY package for young theatre lovers and storytellers. This creatively-curated kit is filled to the brim with everything families need to create a play including an eight-story collection of Robert Munsch classics adapted into play scripts, tips and inspiration for costumes, sets and props - and more.

"Theatre is a hand-made art form that almost everyone has experience with," said YPT Artistic Director Allen MacInnis. "Anyone who's said 'Watch me somersault into the pool' or 'Listen to my song' knows a little about performance. Play in a Box is our way of encouraging families, while they're safely cocooning at home over the Holidays, to make their own hand-made show for the people they love. And what makes for a better show than the beloved stories of Canadian legend Robert Munsch?"

Play in a Box is recommended for ages 4 to 10+ (but really, it's perfect for the whole family to participate). From actors to director to designers for scenery, costumes, props, lighting and sound - there's a role for everyone. Plays can be created and performed at home for those close at hand, or on Zoom for family and friends afar.

This special kit includes Munsch at Play, easy-to-follow instructions, simple supplies and lots of DIY projects, all created by YPT's theatre and education professionals. It is sure to nurture kids' creativity for hours!

Available for $49.50 (plus HST), Play in a Box can be purchased online at youngpeoplestheatre.org, by email at yptboxoffice@youngpeoplestheatre.org or by phone at 416.862.2222. Delivery options include contactless curbside pick-up at YPT or three-day shipping.

Shows View More Toronto Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You