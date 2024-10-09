Young People's Theatre Announces Cast Of Holiday Musical, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Young People's Theatre has announced the cast of this year's scrumdiddlyumptious holiday musical, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory!

One of Canada's most celebrated performers, Thom Allison (director of Stratford Festival's La Cage Aux Folles and Rent) directs this musical adaptation – bringing to life all of the famous characters and songs of the classic 1971 film.

The iconic Willy Wonka is played by Michael Therriault (Ebeneezer Scrooge in Shaw Festival's A Christmas Carol), alongside award-winning performer Breton Lalama (Really Happy Someday – Official TIFF Selection) as the noble Charlie Bucket.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features:

Ruth Acheampong as Violet Beauregarde/Oompa Loompa

Nick Boegel as Mike Teavee/Oompa Loompa

DeAnn deGruijter as Mrs. Green/Mrs. Teavee/Oompa Loompa

Tiffany Deriveau as Grandma Georgina/Mrs. Beauregarde/Oompa Loompa

David Lopez as Augustus Gloop/Oompa Loompa

Caitlyn MacInnis as Veruca Salt/Oompa Loompa

Jacob MacInnis as Grandma Josephine/Mrs. Gloop/Oompa Loompa

Larry Mannell as Grandpa Joe

Zorana Sadiq as Mrs. Bucket/Cherry/Oompa Loompa

David Webb as Grandpa George/Mr. Salt/Oompa Loompa

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be presented on the Ada Slaight Stage from November 12 to December 30, 2024. Based on the beloved novel by Roald Dahl, now celebrating its 60th anniversary, this delightful musical adaptation is for ages 6 and up. A world of pure imagination awaits as Charlie, Grandpa Joe and four golden ticket-winners embark on a journey brimming with chocolate rivers, gumdrop trees and cocoa-loving Oompa Loompas.

Comments