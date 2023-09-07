World Premiere of JACK - A BEANSTALK PANTO Comes to the Capitol Theatre

Opening night is Saturday, November 25 and the show runs through to December 23.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

The Capitol Theatre's annual holiday panto returns this winter! Commissioned by the Capitol, Jack - A Beanstalk Panto is written and directed by award-winning star of stage and screen, Rebecca Northan. Magic, murder, and mayhem lead the way in this world premiere re-telling of the Jack and the Beanstalk fairytale. Featuring a hilarious harp, gregarious goose, and a whole lot of gold, this musical version of Jack won't be like anything you've seen before. Opening night is Saturday, November 25 and the show runs through to December 23. Tickets for the show are available now at capitoltheatre.com, in person at the Capitol box office in Port Hope, or by calling 905.885.1071.

"Rebecca Northan is a legend in Canadian theatre. Her work has been produced across the country and beyond," said Rob Kempson, Artistic Director. "But it is her improv and comedy background that makes her the perfect choice to lead the team for this year's Capitol panto. Audiences should be prepared for a Jack like they've never seen before!"

Jack - A Beanstalk Panto will star Christy Bruce, Paul Constable, Robbie Fenton, Madison Hayes-Crook, Clea McCaffrey, Zoe O'Connor, Hal Wesley Rogers and Steve Ross.

The Jack creative team consists of Music Director - Chris Barillaro, Choreographer - Hollywood Jade, Stage Manager - Alice Ferreyra, ASM - Charlene Saroyan, Musician Alex Panneton, Sound Designer - Adam Campbell, Set Designer - Anna Treusch, Costume Designer - Joyce Padua, and LX Designer - Nick Andison.

The production sponsor of Jack - A Beanstalk Panto is Part Time CFO Services.




