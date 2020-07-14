Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival Will Be Held Virtually

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Virtually Yours, #WpgFringe runs July 14 -17 and features a wide range of performances and music from talented local, national and International Artists. The livestream show begins at 7pm CDT nightly and will be available on the festival's Facebook and YouTube sites.

Check out the daily schedule below:

Tuesday, July 14

7:00 pm The ADHD Project presented by Squirrel Suit Productions

7:30pm JD Edwards Live and Solo

8:00pm The Devil Is A Feminist presented by FringeLiveStream presents Femmepire

8:30pm Jazz Age Garden Party presented by Jazz Winnipeg presents Sheena Rattai

9:00pm Space Hippo (Abridged Edition) presented by The Wishes Mystical Puppet Company

9:30pm Edgar Allan & Eddie Poe presented by The Coldharts

10:00pm Outside Joke

Wednesday, July 15

7:00pm Fireside chat with autistic comedian Adam Schwartz

7:30pm Imagination Situation presented by Echo Theatre

8:00pm Powers by Ryan Adam Wells

8:30pm I'm Not Taylor Swift by Anjali Sandhu

9:00pm TRIGGER WARNING: Contagion presented by Sick + Twisted Theatre

9:30pm God Is A Scottish Drag Queen: Pandemic Edition presented by Mike Delamont

Thursday, July 16

7:00pm Epidermis Circus presented by SNAFU Society of Unexpected Spectacles

7:30pm Zero Context presented by Kiss the Giraffe Productions

8:00pm Journalism, with Frances Koncan

8:30pm ImproVision: Taste the Accordion

9:00pm Random Times with Tush~ a memoir presented by Dynamite Lunchbox Entertainment

9:30pm Music by Tommy Douglas Keenan with Laura "Bangin'" Olafson

10:00pm HUNKS Show presented by HUNKS Comedy

Friday, July 17

7:00pm Devon More or Less presented by Devon More Music

7:30pm Rocko and Nakota: Tales From the Land - An Excerpt by Josh Languedoc

8:00pm Today, Tonight! presented by Joseph-Herd Productions

8:30pm The Schleps & Camp COVID presented by One Trunk Theatre

8:45pm Virtual Fringe Fantasy presented by Mind of a Snail Puppet Co.

9:15pm Old Man Dad Rock presented by Cory Wojcik and The Good Show

Learn more at https://www.winnipegfringe.com/.

