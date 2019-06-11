WOKE N' BROKE Set for Run at Toronto Fringe

Woke 'n Broke is the ultimate millennial experience told through sketch comedy. Featuring a full cast of people of colour, the show explores themes of identity, religion, and politics from a range of perspectives. Highlighting the cultural clash between navigating the present-day as a young adult versus the experience your parents had, Woke 'n Broke encourages the audience to challenge their current views of millennial life.

Woke 'n Broke's diverse cast was brought together in an effort to speak to the different experiences and backgrounds of each performer. Written cooperatively, the show features unique perspectives from each cast member and presents millennial life in a completely new light that has never been brought to the stage before. "It is about how we fit into a world that is rapidly changing and finding our place within it," Zohaib Khan says, one of the cast members of Woke 'n Broke.

Woke 'n Broke is directed by Anand Rajaram, Second City alumni and creator of the award-winning mime fantasia, Cowboys & Indians. The cast features Zohaib Khan, a member of Bad Dog's Featured Players Season 3 and creator of the very successful improv show Sixty in 60; Rob Michaels, co-creator of the successful sketch channel Wishful Genies and graduate of The Second City Conservatory; Nkasi Ogbonnah, a comedian who has been featured at JFL42 and is a current member of The Second City's House Co.; Carolyne Das, a fellow of the Second City's 2018 Bob Curry Diversity Fellowship; Sima Sepehri, an actor and comedian who has been featured in TV shows and commercials including Private Eyes and Condor and is the producer and host of Working Nights - a monthly standup comedy show featuring some of Toronto's best acts; and Neha Kohli, producer and co-host of the wildly popular comedy variety show OTHER and graduate of The Second City Conservatory.

Woke 'n Broke is guaranteed to bring big perspectives and even bigger laughs to its audience. From parental acceptance to a sketch about terrorism, this show explores everything that comes with millennial life in 2019.

www.wokenbroke.show





