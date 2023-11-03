WHEN BROTHERS SPEAK Spoken Word Concert Comes to the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts

The event is on December 9th, 2023 

Nov. 03, 2023

WHEN BROTHERS SPEAK Spoken Word Concert Comes to the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts

Dwayne Morgan, Scarborough Walk of Fame inductee, two-time National Poetry Slam Champion, author & producer and Up from The Roots Entertainment will celebrate the 25th anniversary of “When Brothers Speak Spoken Word Concert.”  The event takes place, Saturday, December 9th, 8pm, at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts, 27 Front Street East.  Morgan's highly respected, Up From The Roots Entertainment promotes the positive artistic contributions of African Canadian and urban influenced artists.  Morgan, the curator, producer and host of “When Brothers Speak” puts together the best of the best each year for this popular event. “When Brothers Speak” was established in 1999 and remains North America's largest and longest running showcase for black, male, spoken word artists.  The event celebrates the voices, stories, talents & experiences of Black, male, spoken word artists, not only for their talent but their contribution as mentors.

 

The twenty-fifth edition of “When Brothers Speak” will feature performances from Ontario's first Poet Laureate, Randell Adjei; Shawn William (Oakland); Nigel Birch (Toronto); Eddie Lartey (Hamilton); Suli Breaks (UK) and Scarborough Walk of Fame Inductee, Dwayne Morgan.  Artist Suli Breaks marks the first UK artist to appear on the bill in almost a decade. Suli gained international appeal in 2012, when his poem, Why I Hate School but Love Education, went viral with over 10 million views.

 

“I am so proud to celebrate the 25th anniversary of “When Brothers Speak,” and will continue to lend a personal voice to the experiences of Black men.”    Dwayne Morgan

                                                                                   

 

DATE: December 9th, 2023 

TIME:  8 pm

WHERE: St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts, 27 Front St. E, Toronto, On.
WHEN BROTHERS SPEAK Spoken Word Concert Comes to the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts




