WE LIVE IN TIME Starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh to Premiere at TIFF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Toronto International Film Festival has revealed that We Live in Time, the highly anticipated romance film starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, will premiere at the festival this September.

Pugh and Garfield star as a couple whose chance encounter changes their lives as they fall in love, build a home, start a family, and face difficult truths. The movie is directed by John Crowley, who previously helmed such films as The Goldfinch and Brooklyn.

In addition to We Live in Time, four other films were also announced:

Eden, a survival thriller based on true events about the lengths we will go to in pursuit of a better life, directed by Ron Howard, written by Halifax-born Noah Pink, and starring Jude Law, Ana de Armas, and Sydney Sweeney.

K-POPS, a dramatic comedy that takes inspiration from eight-time Grammy Award winner Anderson .Paak’s own life, bridging family lineages and cultures.

Shepherds, an adaptation of the Canadian novel D’où viens tu, berger?, follows a young advertising executive who trades in his Montreal life to become a shepherd in France.

Superboys of Malegaon, a film based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon, India, and what happens when filmmaking and friendships collide.

“I’m thrilled to share today’s list of World Premiere films, featuring stories from around the world that highlight the scope and breadth of TIFF’s programming,” said Anita Lee, Chief Programming Officer, TIFF. “We have a Canada/France co-production set in the French Alps, directed by a French Canadian auteur; a Seoul-set comedic debut from musician Anderson .Paak; a Bollywood glimpse into the vibrant film industry of Malegaon, India; a London-set love story starring Florence Pugh from an Irish director; and a highly original survival thriller that takes us to the Galapagos Islands from Ron Howard. I can’t wait for TIFF audiences to take these journeys on the big screen and be transported by cinema together this September.”

Tickets for TIFF ’24 go on sale to TIFF Members by level beginning on Friday, August 16. For more details, visit HERE. The full Festival schedule will be released on Tuesday, August 13.

Comments