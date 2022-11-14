Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter & Mutter Virtuosi Announced At Roy Thomson Hall, February 2023

Attila Glatz Production and Roy Thomson Hall will present the return of Anne-Sophie Mutter, with the Mutter Virtuosi on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Roy Thomson Hall.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 18 at 10am and can be purchase by calling the box office at 416-872-4255 or visiting www.roythomsonhall.com/tickets.

This upcoming Roy Thomson Hall performance marks Mutter's final appearance on her North American tour. The four-time GRAMMY Award winner will perform Vivaldi's beloved Four Seasons - a work that gets under your skin, still as fresh and invigorating as its first performance in 1725. Completing the program with a concerto by Joseph Bologne, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, and Unsuk Chin's Gran Cadenza, a virtuoso duo for violins, Anne-Sophie Mutter will bring to Toronto her signature and captivating performance.

The Mutter Virtuosi are an exclusive ensemble of 14 handpicked string players and scholarship recipients of her foundation. For more information on Anne-Sophie Mutter, please visit her official website.

PROGRAM:

Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor, RV 580

Anne-Sophie Mutter, Samuel Nebyu, Elias Moncado, and Ye-Eun Choi

Unsuk Chin: "Grand Cadenza" Duo for Two Violins

Anne-Sophie Mutter and Nancy Zhou

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in A major, Op. 5 No.2

Anne-Sophie Mutter

Intermission

Vivaldi: Four Seasons

Anne-Sophie Mutter

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels: Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.