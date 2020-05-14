Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEOS: Take a Look Back at The Stratford Festival's 2019 Lab
Stratford Festival is reliving its 2019 Stratfest Lab online!
Founded by Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino in 2013, the Laboratory is the Stratford Festival's research and development wing: a suite of experiments and investigations that drive our artistic and organizational evolution in an era of exciting cultural change.
Watch all of the videos below!
Performing Discourse
Culture and Casting
Questioning Cultural Authenticity
Reclaiming Legacy
Universality in Specificity
In Mixed Company