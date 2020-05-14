Shutdown Streaming
VIDEOS: Take a Look Back at The Stratford Festival's 2019 Lab

Stratford Festival is reliving its 2019 Stratfest Lab online!

Founded by Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino in 2013, the Laboratory is the Stratford Festival's research and development wing: a suite of experiments and investigations that drive our artistic and organizational evolution in an era of exciting cultural change.

Watch all of the videos below!

Performing Discourse

Culture and Casting

Questioning Cultural Authenticity

Reclaiming Legacy

Universality in Specificity

In Mixed Company



Next on Stage

