VIDEO: Watch HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD's Trevor White Transform Into Harry Potter

Performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will begin May 31, 2022, at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto.

Watch Trevor White transform into Harry Potter below!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child originally cast a spell over the world as an epic two-part event. Now, the show has been boldly restaged as one singular performance by the award-winning creative team for its return to North America. With just one ticket in hand, audiences will enjoy all the adventure the continuation of Harry's story entails in one magical afternoon or evening.

Trish Lindström as Ginny Potter and Luke Kimball as their son Albus Potter; Gregory Prest as Ron Weasley, Sarah Afful as Hermione Granger and Hailey Alexis Lewis as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; Brad Hodder as Draco Malfoy and Thomas Mitchell Barnet as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins 19 years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world. Now they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure - this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Tickets will go on sale on December 1, 2021 at 9:45 AM ET in celebration of Platform 9 ¾ at King's Cross train station in London. Tickets will be available exclusively through Mirvish Productions, online at mirvish.com and by phone at 1-800-461-3333.