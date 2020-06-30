VIDEO: Newfoundlanders Tell Stories, and Discuss Their Favorite Canadian Things on CHECK IN FROM AWAY

Shutdown Streaming
A new episode has been released of Mirvish's series, Check in From Away!

It's Canada Day, and to celebrate Steffi and Lisa are checking in with some of the real life Newfoundlanders that are portrayed in Come from Away!

Claude Elliott, Diane Davis, Oz Fudge, Bonnie Harris, Brian Mosher, and Janice Goudie talk about their favourite Canadian things, and tell a few stories that didn't make it into Come From Away.

Check out the video below!

