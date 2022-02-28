VIDEO: Meet Toronto's Ron Weasley In CURSED CHILD - Gregory Prest

Did you know March 1st is Ron Weasley's birthday? Gregory Prest, who will play the role of Ron Weasley for Cursed Child Toronto shares with us how he is preparing a little to step into the role.

Gregory is a graduate of Canada's National Theatre School and the recipient of 3 Dora Awards. Don't miss him on stage as Ron for the Canadian premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, beginning May 31 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre.

Nineteen years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure - this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

Covid audience safety measures: In accordance with Ontario's protocols, all audience members must be fully vaccinated and masked throughout their visit to the Mirvish theatres. These measures may be updated as warranted by public health officials.