VIDEO: Geraint Wyn Davies Interviews Seana McKenna and Scott Wentworth For the Stratford Festival

Stratford Festival has released a new video in its In Good Company series!

This time, Geraint Wyn Davies interviews veteran Stratford artists Seana McKenna and Scott Wentworth.

Stratford Festival's Macbeth is now streaming! Tune in here.

Surrender to a haunting story of ambition and its dark consequences, as a military hero and his wife conspire to seize the throne of Scotland. The play stars Ian Lake in the title role.





