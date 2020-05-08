VIDEO: Watch Stratford Festival's MACBETH, Streaming Now!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Stratford Festival has launched a film festival during this period of social isolation, offering free streaming of 12 Shakespeare productions captured as part of its Stratford Festival On Film series. This is the first time the full-length versions of these productions have been available for free.

Each film will debut with a 7 p.m. viewing party and remain available for free for a three-week period on the Stratford Festival website here.

The series continues with Macbeth, which premiered yesterday, May 7.

The full production is now available to watch below!

Surrender to a haunting story of ambition and its dark consequences, as a military hero and his wife conspire to seize the throne of Scotland. The play stars Ian Lake in the title role.





