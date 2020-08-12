Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Emma Donoghue Talks With John Karastamatis About Her New Novel
The Pull of the Stars is a story set during the Spanish Flu of 1918.
Mirvish recently posted a new video, an interview with Emma Donoghue. John Karastamatis spoke with Emma via Zoom.
Check out their virtual conversation below!
Emma Donoghue has just published a new novel. The Pull of the Stars is a thrilling story set in a maternity fever ward at a Dublin hospital in 1918, when the Spanish Flu was raging.
The similarities between our pandemic times and those of more than 100 years ago are startling.
The novel provides a window into the world and also hope for the future.
Related Articles