VIDEO: Emma Donoghue Talks With John Karastamatis About Her New Novel

The Pull of the Stars is a story set during the Spanish Flu of 1918.

Mirvish recently posted a new video, an interview with Emma Donoghue. John Karastamatis spoke with Emma via Zoom.

Check out their virtual conversation below!

Emma Donoghue has just published a new novel. The Pull of the Stars is a thrilling story set in a maternity fever ward at a Dublin hospital in 1918, when the Spanish Flu was raging.

The similarities between our pandemic times and those of more than 100 years ago are startling.

The novel provides a window into the world and also hope for the future.

