Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: CHECK IN FROM AWAY Chats With International COME FROM AWAY Cast Members

Steffi and Lisa are checking in with the international productions of Come From Away this week.

Aug. 12, 2020  

Episode 14 of Check In From Away has been released!

In this episode, Steffi and Lisa are checking in with the international productions of Come From Away this week. they speak to people from the Broadway, US Tour, London, and Australian company. The actors are all around the world, from as close as Toronto to as far away as Sydney, Australia.

