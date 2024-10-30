Tweed & Company Theatre Announces ALICE IN WONDERLAND And More In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tweed & Company Theatre has announced their lineup of major 2025 season productions.

The 2025 season, aptly themed Just Imagine, invites audiences of all ages to think outside of the box, get inspired, and embrace wonder.

The theatre magic begins in July when the company will host Bad Hats Theatre’s six-time Dora Award-winning production of Alice in Wonderland. This massive family musical has broken box office records in Toronto time and again, and now the show is going on tour! It’s a contemporary spin on the classic tale that will delight all audience members. See Alice and the crazy characters of wonderland like never before…the show features an original score, inventive staging, and a cast of Canada’s top talent. Bad Hats Theatre is one of the country’s most celebrated up-and-coming companies that’s dedicated to making theatre that can be enjoyed by all ages. See it at the Marble Arts Centre from July 2nd to 5th, then at the Bancroft Village Playhouse from July 9th to 20th, 2025.

Then, this summer, get ready for one of the world’s favourite musicals, Tony and Grammy Award-winning blockbuster, Jersey Boys. The captivating true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, this show is filled with audience favourites like “Who Loves You,” “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and so many more. See why everybody loves this show and find out how a group of troublesome blue-collar boys from New Jersey became one of the most successful bands in music history! This production will be directed and choreographed by renowned Canadian director Julie Tomaino (Thousand Islands Playhouse, Musical Stage Company, The Grand Theatre, Theatre Calgary and many more)!﻿ Playing at the Marble Arts Centre from August 6th to 10th and at the Bancroft Village Playhouse from August 13th to 24th, 2025.

Then this fall…let’s do the TIME WARP again when Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show officially heads to Hastings County for the spooky season! Tweed & Co is beyond thrilled to bring this cult classic to life. Sweethearts Brad and Janet are stuck with a flat tire, and stumble across the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Their innocence is quickly lost as they meet a gaggle of wild characters. This deliberately kitschy rock ‘n’ roll sci-fi gothic musical is tons of fun for adults and packed with all your favourite songs! It will be directed by long-time Tweed & Company artistic producer Rebecca Ballarin and Tweed & Co favourite James King. Playing at the Bancroft Village Playhouse from October 22nd to 26th, then at the Marble Arts Centre from October 29th to November 1st, 2025.

Just in time for the holiday season, catch Hook: A New Family Musical! In the grand British pantomime tradition, audiences can cheer for the hero and boo the villain. Experience the timeless tale of Peter Pan as it focuses on the anti-hero, Captain Hook! With flashy musical numbers, outrageous costumes, comedy, magic, mayhem, and tons of audience participation…join us for the holiday family event of the year! Playing at the Marble Arts Centre from December 3rd to 6th and at the Bancroft Village Playhouse from December 10th to 20th, 2025.

Plus, the first add on to the 2025 season pass, the theatre will return Ghostlight early in the new year! Written and performed by Canadian theatre icon Shawn Wright, see this amazing one-man show at the Marble Arts Centre on January 29th at 7pm and 30th at 2pm, then at the Bancroft Village Playhouse on February 1st at 7pm and 2nd at 2pm. Shawn tells the hilarious and heartwarming story of his relationship with his late mother in an incredibly entertaining and huminizing way. Join us for this encore engagement following the success of Shawn’s performances in Tweed in 2019.

“Following the success of the past few seasons, and the completion of major renovations in both of our locations, it is truly exciting to imagine the future of our organization here in Hastings County,” says Artistic Director Tim Porter. “Whether you are an avid theatre goer or have always wanted to try it out, these shows are guaranteed to blow you away!” The season will again be supplemented by countless concerts, events, comedy shows, and more.

Purchase a season pass and save! If you have a 2024 Season Pass with the theatre, then you have first dibs to purchase a 2025 4-Show Season Pass. Prices are $140+HST for adults, $124+HST for seniors, and $90+HST for students. That gets you tickets to Bad Hats Theatre’s Alice in Wonderland, Jersey Boys, The Rocky Horror Show, and Hook: A New Family Musical in either Tweed or Bancroft, plus discounted tickets to Ghostlight and other soon-to-be-announced shows. Check your email or call the box office at 613-478-6060 to get your pass today! The general public can purchase 2025 Season Passes on November 3rd and 4th.

Individual ticket sales for all 2025 shows officially go on sale on November 5th. Tweed & Company Theatre works hard to offer some of the most affordable ticket prices in the country. This year, individual ticket prices will be $39.50+HST for adults, $35.50+HST for seniors, and $25.50+HST for students/youth/arts workers. There will again be group discounts available for most productions, so invite all your friends!

Buy your loved one a 4-Show Season Pass, a physical or e-gift card, or individual tickets! You can do so online at www.tweedandcompany.com, in person, or by calling the box office at 613-478-6060!

Comments