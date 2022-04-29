Tweed & Company Presents SHE THE PEOPLE in May

Tweed & Company Theatre will officially open their 2022 Season with The Second City's original sketch comedy show She The People, which will be performed on May 11th and 12th at the Marble Arts Centre in Tweed, and on May 13th and 14th at The Village Playhouse in Bancroft.

Created and performed by the fearlessly funny women of The Second City (including Tweed & Company's own Creative Director Tricia Black!), this high-octane show satirizes the complexities of identifying as female in this wild world while roasting the patriarchy with scorching sketch comedy, hilarious original songs, and whip-smart improv.

Says Director Carly Heffernan: "I've been in comedy for over 15 years and this is the only project with an all-female cast and creators that I've ever had the privilege to work on. That was definitely a huge part of the inspiration for the show, getting more voices on stage that historically haven't been featured as much on the stage. Comedy is also a fabulous medium for opening minds and inciting change. The past few years have shone a light on the smorgasbord of concerns that women face. On the macro you have everything from reproductive rights to under-representation in most major industries. Then there's the daily onslaught of micro-aggressions - mansplaining, dated notions of femininity, unrealistic beauty expectations. To be able to see these visceral challenges reflected on the stage and find humour in them is equal parts cathartic, inspiring and necessary."

After playing to sold out audiences in Toronto for two years (including a week-long run presented by Mirvish!) Tweed & Company will present the regional premiere of the show in Tweed and Bancroft. That's right - this show hasn't been presented anywhere else in Ontario! What can audiences expect to see in the show?

"The world! This amazing cast and wonderful writers have created a hilarious take on today. Audiences will recognize themselves, friends, family, co-workers, even their elected officials all onstage. They'll see situations they've been in and the ways they wished they could have responded if society/the law allowed it. There's a great mix of smart, silly and straight up sexy comedy," says Heffernan. "I've often described the show as part comedy show, part rock concert because the energy is so high and the audience is on board from the top of the show to the very last moment. Audiences are so vocal in this show as well, yes there's laughter but there's also gasps, screams, cheers- it's amazing!"

Don't miss your chance to see the show that the Chicago Tribune calls "empowering entertainment;" the Chicago Sun-Times calls "One of the funniest revues Second City has produced in the past 20 Years;" NOW Toronto deems "an essential show;" and Margaret Trudeau saw twice, and loved! To purchase tickets for this limited, one-night-only engagement, call the box office (613-478-6060) or visit https://www.tweedandcompany.com/ , select your venue and then click the "2022 Shows" button on the venue's home page. Tickets are only $35 for Adults and $27.50 for Students and Seniors. Looking for a discount? Consider purchasing your ticket as part of a package! She The People is part of the Season Pass at the Marble Arts Centre (which also includes Ride the Cyclone and Cinder-Ellie) and the Spring Concert and Comedy Series at The Village Playhouse (which also includes Long Range Hustle and The Fitzgeralds).

If you require wheelchair or fully accessible seating please call the box office at 613-478-6060.

CONTENT WARNING: This show features adult language, mature themes, and a whole lot of laughs. Not suitable for young audiences. 14+.

Please note: at this time, masks are required indoors at all times until at least June 30th.