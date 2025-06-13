Trinidad & Tobago High School Cast Brings ALPHA to Toronto Fringe 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



History is being made at the Toronto Fringe Festival this year! A group of young boys in Trinidad and Tobago was chosen in a random lottery draw to perform at the 2025 Toronto Fringe Festival after their drama teacher submitted their bold new production ALPHA for consideration. This is the first time a school in the Caribbean has ever been selected!

The play will run from July 2–13 at Soulpepper’s Michael Young Theatre.

ALPHA is a gripping, high-energy drama told entirely in Trinidad Creole English. Set in the elite fictional “Hilltop College,” the story follows five privileged boys grappling with the shocking arrest of their classmate, Alpha, for rape. Through storytelling, dance, live music, and the ritual of Kalinda (stickfighting), the play explores themes of power, masculinity, identity, and accountability. Written and performed by students aged 12–18, ALPHA is a collaborative creation rooted in the lived experiences and observations of the students. The production addresses critical social issues such as male privilege, academic pressure, gender roles, substance abuse, and domestic violence. Directed by award-winning Trinidadian theatre artist and educator Jeanelle Archer-Chan, the production has already won 17 awards at the 2024 Secondary Schools Drama Festival, including Best Director, Most Original Script, and Best Musical Accompaniment.

ALPHA promises to be a provocative, emotionally charged, and culturally rich performance that challenges audiences to confront difficult questions about manliness in an unforgettable way. Putting on a show of this calibre with a cast and crew flying in just days before they hit the stage is no small feat!

If you’re interested in supporting this group of young, ambitious emerging theatre artists from Trinidad and Tobago, we have a GoFundMe page to help fund costs associated with mounting a show in Toronto. The cast and crew have, through their own fundraising efforts, raised half the amount needed for the 16 students and 6 crew members to make it to Toronto. Since the team is based primarily in Trinidad and is unable to do alternative fundraising in Toronto All donations will go directly to cover the costs associated with this production that require CAD currency. If you’re interested and able to contribute we would greatly appreciate your donation. You can donate at the link: https://gofund.me/b445285b

Comments