Toronto's Paradise Theatre Will Reopen on December 5th

Today Paradise announced that the stylishly restored venue will officially reopen its doors to the public on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The Art Deco and Art Moderne heritage-designated landmark offers the ultimate in comfort and state-of-the-art technology, along with a full-service restaurant and cocktail bar opening soon. Catering to cultural aficionados, Paradise Theatre will feature a curated mix of classic and contemporary films, in addition to an eclectic range of multi-art events including live music performances, talk series, and comedy. On Wednesday, November 27 entertainment buffs can view the theatre's programming schedule and purchase tickets to the lineup of upcoming events at paradiseonbloor.com. Located at 1006 Bloor Street West in Toronto's Bloorcourt neighbourhood, the 208 seat theatre at the heart of Paradise will have both digital cinema and live performance serviced by leading audiovisual systems to create a fully immersive experience. The venue will be an exciting addition to the city's cultural landscape, with thoughtful programming curated by an in-house team, including special events in partnership with local organizations, festivals and collaborators. Programming will be announced on a monthly basis, along with weekly updates on film schedules; shows and events available on the Paradise website.



Paradise has three events on sale before launching their full slate and website on November 27. On November 25, former The Reporters host Dave Hodge revives the beloved series with a not-to-be-missed on-stage event. Patrons can purchase tickets here to this special Paradise preview event now. On November 28, the Goethe-Institut and German Consulate General Toronto present a screening of Gundermann followed by a panel discussion. Free tickets are available here. On Thursdays throughout December, Jason Collett presents the 13th annual Basement Revue series.



"Variety is the spice of Paradise. Having the opportunity to bring together and present an incredible range of programming, by way of screen and stage, is absolutely thrilling to me," says Jessica Smith, Director of Programming, Paradise. "Collaborating with organizations and individuals across different art forms has further proven just how much talent and passion exists in this city. I'm looking forward to contributing to Toronto's diverse and fulsome cultural landscape by sharing Paradise's eclectic line-up of content with the Bloorcourt neighbourhood and beyond."



Thoughtfully updated to fit modern audience expectations, Paradise offers a broad range of entertainment experiences. Guests will be able to enjoy an enticing selection of concessions and cocktails in the Paradise Theatre lobby, and order food and drink directly to their seats in the balcony. Later this year opening dates will be announced for both Osteria Rialto, a full-service restaurant offering up fresh, seasonal ingredients in dishes that innovate on classic Italian cuisine, and Bar Biltmore, where spritzes, sours and negronis will be enjoyed alongside small bites.



Throughout the extensive renovation, ERA Architects, whose expertise lies in heritage projects, was tasked with preserving the Art Deco and Art Moderne façade, including the distinct racing stripes, curved parapet, detailed terrazzo and historic ticket booth. Full-service creative design firm with a focus on commercial spaces Solid Design Creative reimagined the interiors of Paradise and Architects Ware Malcomb updated the historic building to be fit for the modern day.



Paradise is committed to Bloorcourt's diverse and community-focused neighbourhood, offering screenings to entertain a variety of audiences. On Tuesday mornings, Babes in Paradise screenings will feature dim lighting, reduced sound, open captioning where available, and the option of floor seating to provide a hospitable environment for babies and adults alike. Family Pics will (re)introduce the little ones to some family favourites in this weekly series of time-honoured and modern classics. Additionally, each month Paradise will offer two different Relaxed Screenings, one for families and another for adults only. These screenings of films old and new are intended to create a more accommodating environment for, but not limited to, those on the autism spectrum and for individuals with different sensory, learning and communication needs.

Photo Credit: Reynard Li





