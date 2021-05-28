Toronto Symphony OrchestraÂ Releases â€œSarah Jeffrey Plays Mozart"

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra presents a special finale to its 2020/21 season with a live stream replay concert, Sarah Jeffrey Plays Mozart. Originally performed as a live stream on March 25, 2021, for a small audience of donors, the TSO offers Sarah Jeffrey Plays Mozart to the public from June 22-29, 2021.

TSO Principal Oboe Sarah Jeffrey gives an exquisite performance of Mozart's charming Oboe Concerto. TSO Concertmaster Jonathan Crow leads the Orchestra in this all-Mozart program, which features one of the composer's best-known early works and one of his first acknowledged masterpieces-Symphony No. 29.

"This concert is another example of how TSO musicians are leading through their talent and passion for sharing music, no matter the circumstance. Here, Sarah Jeffrey and Jonathan Crow bring members of the orchestra together in these beautiful pieces for our patrons," said Gustavo Gimeno, Music Director, Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets are available starting May 28, 2021. Virtual concert goers may watch the concert at any time during the viewing period, June 22-June 29, 2021.

To make these concerts as accessible as possible, patrons can pay what they wish to view the concert, with pre-set pricing options set at $50, $20, and $10.

For tickets, visit TSO.CA/livestreams/sarah-jeffrey-plays-mozart or call 416.598.3375.

Program:

TSO Sarah Jeffrey Plays Mozart

Available June 22 - 29, 2021

Jonathan Crow, leader

Sarah Jeffrey, oboe

Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C Major, K. 314/271k

Mozart: Symphony No. 29 in A Major, K. 201/186a

Additional program notes: TSO.CA/JeffreyMozartNotes

The concert is approximately 60 minutes in length, and features 25 musicians from the Orchestra.

This performance was filmed in strict accordance with COVID-19 government restrictions for performing-arts venues, prioritizing the health and safety of artists and staff. You will notice that musicians are wearing masks, there are plexiglass barriers between brass and woodwind instruments, and all artists are two metres apart.