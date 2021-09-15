Toronto Symphony Orchestra Single Tickets On Sale September 16 for Concerts in First Half of Season

Single tickets to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra's previously announced 2021/22 season will go on sale September 16, for concerts through to February 2022. Single tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale at a later date when there are updated capacity limits during the winter/spring months. The first half of the season will feature shorter concerts with no intermission and works selected for smaller ensembles to allow for distance on stage.

Included in the single ticket on-sale date is the TSO's annual performance of Handel's Messiah, December 15-19. This season's version will be abridged to 85 minutes with selections of Handel's exultant arias and joyous refrains, including the iconic "Hallelujah" Chorus. RBC Resident Conductor Simon Rivard leads soloists, soprano Anna-Sophie Neher, mezzo-soprano Rihab Chaieb, tenor Spencer Britten, and bass-baritone Stephen Hegedus, and the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir.

As a surprise gift to its community, the TSO presents a special FREE digital event, TSO Live Stream: Gimeno's Homecoming, conducted by Music Director Gustavo Gimeno on Thursday, October 14, 8:00pm. For his first return to Toronto since last winter, Maestro Gimeno will reunite with TSO musicians to conduct Brahms's charming Serenade No. 1, as well as a symphony by 18th-century Black composer-and champion fencer-Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, and Canadian composer Nathaniel Dett's "His Song". The concert will be available for live-stream viewing that evening and for the following seven days. The performance is free to watch, but patrons must sign up at TSO.CA/FreeStream.

In addition to the free Gimeno's Homecoming Live Stream Concert, the TSO will also stream four of its 2021/22 season concerts on November 10, November 24, January 4, and January 28. Tickets for the 2021/22 season live streams are pay-what-you-will, starting at $10. TSO Live Streams can be viewed for seven days after the initial performance. For more information, visit TSO.CA/Livestreams.

Compose Your Own (CYO) and TSOUNDCHECK subscriptions are also on sale now. Patrons can mix and match five or more Masterworks and Pops performances and save 20% off single-ticket prices, plus discounts on additional tickets. Audience members between the ages of 15 and 35 are eligible to receive highly discounted TSOUNDCHECK subscription tickets starting at $31 per concert with a minimum of 4 concerts. For more information, visit TSO.CA/TSOUNDCHECK.

"I know that Toronto music lovers share my anticipation as we count down the days until we reunite in the concert hall. The first half of the season will reignite the feeling of exhilaration of listening to music together and offer the live stream experience for those who are not quite ready for in-person concerts. We will always meet our cherished patrons where they are and I'm looking forward to exploring these wonderful works with everyone," says Gustavo Gimeno, Music Director.

TSO Single Tickets (available for the following performances)

*All performances at Roy Thomson Hall (RTH), except Jan. 30, 3:00pm at George Weston Recital Hall

October 14, 8:00pm

TSO Live Stream: Gimeno's Homecoming

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Bologne: Symphony No. 2

Dett/arr. Kulesha: "His Song" from In the Bottoms

Brahms: Serenade No. 1 in D major, Op. 11

A playful symphony by 18th-century Black composer-and champion fencer-Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, opens the program. Brahms's youthful energy and command of melody shine in a Serenade written when he was just 25 years old. Between these two musical gems, the TSO string section sings in Canadian Nathaniel Dett's "His Song", a soulful and poignant depiction of African American life in the early 1900s.

FREE with sign up: TSO.CA/FreeStream

Nov. 10, 11 & 13, 8:00pm

A Welcome Return: Gimeno & Your TSO

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Also available as a live stream November 10 at 8:00pm, TSO.CA/Livestreams.

Nov. 17 & 18, 8:00pm

String Showcase

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Nov. 19, 7:30pm & Nov. 20, 8:00pm

Winds, Brass & Percussion Spotlight

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Nov. 24, 25 & 27, 8:00pm; Nov. 28, 3:00pm

Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto

Peter Oundjian, conductor

Timothy Chooi, violin

Also available as a live stream November 24 at 8:00pm, TSO.CA/Livestreams.

Dec. 7, 8:00pm; Dec. 8, 2:00pm & 8:00pm

TSO Holiday Pops

Steven Reineke, conductor

Ryan Silverman, vocalist

Dec. 15, 17 & 18, 8:00pm; Dec. 18 & 19, 3:00pm

Messiah

Simon Rivard, RBC Resident Conductor

Anna-Sophie Neher, soprano

Rihab Chaieb, mezzo-soprano

Spencer Britten, tenor

Stephen Hegedus, bass-baritone

Toronto Mendelssohn Choir

Jan. 4, 8:00pm; Jan. 5, 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Tribute to Louis Armstrong

Byron Stripling, leader, trumpet & vocals

Also available as a live stream January 4 at 8:00pm, TSO.CA/Livestreams.

Jan. 7, 7:30pm; Jan. 8, 8:00pm; Jan 9, 3:00pm

Bach's Brandenburg & More

Jonathan Crow, leader & violin

Chelsea Gu, violin (Winner of the Play Along with Jonathan Crow All-Star Award)

Kelly Zimba, flute

Leonie Wall, flute

Sarah Jeffrey, oboe

Michael Sweeney, bassoon

Andrew McCandless, trumpet

Joseph Johnson, cello

Jan. 12, 13 & 15, 8:00pm

Moussa, Wagner & Dvořák

Samy Moussa, conductor & 2021/22 Spotlight Artist

Kerson Leong, violin

Jan. 19, 20 & 22, 8:00pm

Mendelssohn's "Reformation"

Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor

Eric Abramovitz, clarinet

Miles Jaques, basset horn

Jan. 28, 7:30pm (RTH); Jan. 29, 8:00pm (RTH); *Jan. 30, 3:00pm (George Weston Recital Hall)

Gimeno Conducts Beethoven

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Jeffrey Beecher, double bass

Also available as a live stream January 28 at 8:00pm, TSO.CA/Livestreams.

Feb. 2, 3 & 5, 8:00pm

Gimeno + Schumann's "Spring"

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Gordon Wolfe, trombone

Feb. 6, 2:00pm & 4:00pm

Peter, The Wolf & The Kiwi (Young People's Concert)

Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, conductor

Djennie Laguerre, host & narrator

Jonathan Crow, violin

Lincoln Haggart-Ives, violin (Rising Star Award winner of the Play Along with Jonathan Crow challenge)

Feb. 16, 17 & 19, 8:00pm

Hewitt Plays Bach & Mozart

Angela Hewitt, leader & piano

Feb. 22, 8:00pm; Feb. 23, 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Find Your Dream: Rodgers & Hammerstein

Steven Reineke, conductor

Emily Padgett, soprano

Josh Young, tenor

Feb. 26, 8:00pm; Feb. 27, 3:00pm

Beethoven's Fourth

Xian Zhang, conductor

Kelly Zimba, flute