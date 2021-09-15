Toronto Symphony Orchestra Single Tickets On Sale September 16 for Concerts in First Half of Season
Single tickets to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra's previously announced 2021/22 season will go on sale September 16, for concerts through to February 2022. Single tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale at a later date when there are updated capacity limits during the winter/spring months. The first half of the season will feature shorter concerts with no intermission and works selected for smaller ensembles to allow for distance on stage.
Included in the single ticket on-sale date is the TSO's annual performance of Handel's Messiah, December 15-19. This season's version will be abridged to 85 minutes with selections of Handel's exultant arias and joyous refrains, including the iconic "Hallelujah" Chorus. RBC Resident Conductor Simon Rivard leads soloists, soprano Anna-Sophie Neher, mezzo-soprano Rihab Chaieb, tenor Spencer Britten, and bass-baritone Stephen Hegedus, and the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir.
As a surprise gift to its community, the TSO presents a special FREE digital event, TSO Live Stream: Gimeno's Homecoming, conducted by Music Director Gustavo Gimeno on Thursday, October 14, 8:00pm. For his first return to Toronto since last winter, Maestro Gimeno will reunite with TSO musicians to conduct Brahms's charming Serenade No. 1, as well as a symphony by 18th-century Black composer-and champion fencer-Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, and Canadian composer Nathaniel Dett's "His Song". The concert will be available for live-stream viewing that evening and for the following seven days. The performance is free to watch, but patrons must sign up at TSO.CA/FreeStream.
In addition to the free Gimeno's Homecoming Live Stream Concert, the TSO will also stream four of its 2021/22 season concerts on November 10, November 24, January 4, and January 28. Tickets for the 2021/22 season live streams are pay-what-you-will, starting at $10. TSO Live Streams can be viewed for seven days after the initial performance. For more information, visit TSO.CA/Livestreams.
Compose Your Own (CYO) and TSOUNDCHECK subscriptions are also on sale now. Patrons can mix and match five or more Masterworks and Pops performances and save 20% off single-ticket prices, plus discounts on additional tickets. Audience members between the ages of 15 and 35 are eligible to receive highly discounted TSOUNDCHECK subscription tickets starting at $31 per concert with a minimum of 4 concerts. For more information, visit TSO.CA/TSOUNDCHECK.
"I know that Toronto music lovers share my anticipation as we count down the days until we reunite in the concert hall. The first half of the season will reignite the feeling of exhilaration of listening to music together and offer the live stream experience for those who are not quite ready for in-person concerts. We will always meet our cherished patrons where they are and I'm looking forward to exploring these wonderful works with everyone," says Gustavo Gimeno, Music Director.
TSO Single Tickets (available for the following performances)
*All performances at Roy Thomson Hall (RTH), except Jan. 30, 3:00pm at George Weston Recital Hall
October 14, 8:00pm
TSO Live Stream: Gimeno's Homecoming
Gustavo Gimeno, conductor
Bologne: Symphony No. 2
Dett/arr. Kulesha: "His Song" from In the Bottoms
Brahms: Serenade No. 1 in D major, Op. 11
A playful symphony by 18th-century Black composer-and champion fencer-Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, opens the program. Brahms's youthful energy and command of melody shine in a Serenade written when he was just 25 years old. Between these two musical gems, the TSO string section sings in Canadian Nathaniel Dett's "His Song", a soulful and poignant depiction of African American life in the early 1900s.
FREE with sign up: TSO.CA/FreeStream
Nov. 10, 11 & 13, 8:00pm
A Welcome Return: Gimeno & Your TSO
Gustavo Gimeno, conductor
Also available as a live stream November 10 at 8:00pm, TSO.CA/Livestreams.
Nov. 17 & 18, 8:00pm
String Showcase
Gustavo Gimeno, conductor
Nov. 19, 7:30pm & Nov. 20, 8:00pm
Winds, Brass & Percussion Spotlight
Gustavo Gimeno, conductor
Nov. 24, 25 & 27, 8:00pm; Nov. 28, 3:00pm
Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto
Peter Oundjian, conductor
Timothy Chooi, violin
Also available as a live stream November 24 at 8:00pm, TSO.CA/Livestreams.
Dec. 7, 8:00pm; Dec. 8, 2:00pm & 8:00pm
TSO Holiday Pops
Steven Reineke, conductor
Ryan Silverman, vocalist
Dec. 15, 17 & 18, 8:00pm; Dec. 18 & 19, 3:00pm
Messiah
Simon Rivard, RBC Resident Conductor
Anna-Sophie Neher, soprano
Rihab Chaieb, mezzo-soprano
Spencer Britten, tenor
Stephen Hegedus, bass-baritone
Toronto Mendelssohn Choir
Jan. 4, 8:00pm; Jan. 5, 2:00pm & 8:00pm
Tribute to Louis Armstrong
Byron Stripling, leader, trumpet & vocals
Also available as a live stream January 4 at 8:00pm, TSO.CA/Livestreams.
Jan. 7, 7:30pm; Jan. 8, 8:00pm; Jan 9, 3:00pm
Bach's Brandenburg & More
Jonathan Crow, leader & violin
Chelsea Gu, violin (Winner of the Play Along with Jonathan Crow All-Star Award)
Kelly Zimba, flute
Leonie Wall, flute
Sarah Jeffrey, oboe
Michael Sweeney, bassoon
Andrew McCandless, trumpet
Joseph Johnson, cello
Jan. 12, 13 & 15, 8:00pm
Moussa, Wagner & Dvořák
Samy Moussa, conductor & 2021/22 Spotlight Artist
Kerson Leong, violin
Jan. 19, 20 & 22, 8:00pm
Mendelssohn's "Reformation"
Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor
Eric Abramovitz, clarinet
Miles Jaques, basset horn
Jan. 28, 7:30pm (RTH); Jan. 29, 8:00pm (RTH); *Jan. 30, 3:00pm (George Weston Recital Hall)
Gimeno Conducts Beethoven
Gustavo Gimeno, conductor
Jeffrey Beecher, double bass
Also available as a live stream January 28 at 8:00pm, TSO.CA/Livestreams.
Feb. 2, 3 & 5, 8:00pm
Gimeno + Schumann's "Spring"
Gustavo Gimeno, conductor
Gordon Wolfe, trombone
Feb. 6, 2:00pm & 4:00pm
Peter, The Wolf & The Kiwi (Young People's Concert)
Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, conductor
Djennie Laguerre, host & narrator
Jonathan Crow, violin
Lincoln Haggart-Ives, violin (Rising Star Award winner of the Play Along with Jonathan Crow challenge)
Feb. 16, 17 & 19, 8:00pm
Hewitt Plays Bach & Mozart
Angela Hewitt, leader & piano
Feb. 22, 8:00pm; Feb. 23, 2:00pm & 8:00pm
Find Your Dream: Rodgers & Hammerstein
Steven Reineke, conductor
Emily Padgett, soprano
Josh Young, tenor
Feb. 26, 8:00pm; Feb. 27, 3:00pm
Beethoven's Fourth
Xian Zhang, conductor
Kelly Zimba, flute