Toronto Symphony Orchestra Performs At CityView Drive-In For A Unique Live Concert Experience

Three concerts take place this October.

As part of its resolute commitment to perform for GTA audiences, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) is collaborating with CityView Drive-In for three live performances this October (7, 16 & 17). Close to 20 TSO musicians will be live on-stage performing audience favourites, while also displayed on massive LED screens and piped into patrons' cars. This unique series marks the largest ensemble of TSO musicians performing together since the beginning of the pandemic.

"We are delighted to be partnering with CityView Drive-In, Toronto's first outdoor concert and entertainment venue, to bring audiences the music they love. Our musical offerings will appeal to long-time orchestra-music fans, and audiences who would like to explore the orchestral experience for the first time," said Matthew Loden, CEO of the TSO.

Launched in July, CityView Drive-In offers a contactless, seamless, safe, and physically distanced environment for audience members. Safety measures will also be adhered to on stage and by the TSO musicians.

The concerts at CityView Drive-In take place on the heels of the week-long TSO in the City series (September 21-27), which will see musicians performing in neighbourhoods across Toronto in small ensembles. The TSO is also part of the Art Gallery of Ontario's performance series, AGO Live. The TSO has plans to perform whenever, however, and wherever possible this season, and will announce more concerts in the coming weeks.

Wednesday, October 7 at 7:00pm - Kings of Ragtime

One of the building-blocks of jazz, ragtime exploded in popularity at the turn of the 20th century in America and around the world. The undisputed King of Ragtime was composer Scott Joplin, whose syncopated standards-including the ever-popular "Maple Leaf Rag" and "The Entertainer"-are on the program, which also features lively works by Jelly Roll Morton, George Gershwin, and others.

This concert is approximately one hour in length and will feature a smaller ensemble of musicians from the Orchestra, conducted by Regina Symphony Orchestra Music Director Gordon Gerrard.

Friday, October 16 at 8:00pm - Vivaldi's Four Seasons

"Full of passionate virtuosity yet finely nuanced in his playing," (Toronto Star) Concertmaster Jonathan Crow performs as soloist and leads his TSO colleagues in Vivaldi's timeless The Four Seasons.

He also leads two dynamic works by living composers-Gabriela Lena Frank's melodic Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout and Sri Lankan-born Canadian composer Dinuk Wijeratne's poetic "A letter from the After-life" from 2 Pops Songs on Antique Poems.

This concert is approximately one hour in length and will feature a smaller ensemble of musicians from the Orchestra.

Saturday, October 17 at 8:00pm - First Ladies of Soul

Ella Fitzgerald. Billie Holiday. Nina Simone. Aretha Franklin. Whitney Houston. Tina Turner. Beyoncé-and more in this symphonic tribute to the voices that changed society and music. From Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit" to Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You", these legendary queens come to life through Canadian blues vocalist Shakura S'Aida.

This concert is approximately one hour in length and will feature a smaller ensemble of musicians from the Orchestra, led by TSO Principal Education Conductor & Community Ambassador Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser.

For more information: CityView Drive-In, 20 Polson Street, Toronto.

Tickets are $80-$200 per car, and go on sale to the public on Monday, September 21 at 10:00am through Ticketmaster online and the TSO Patron Services phone line (416.598.3375).

TSO subscribers and donors may purchase tickets beginning Friday, September 18 at 11:00am by calling TSO Patron Services directly at 416.598.3375.

