Toronto Symphony Announces December Concerts

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra pulls out all the festive stops with a December packed full of holiday favourites: Home Alone in Concert, TSO Holiday Pops, and Handel's Messiah.

*********************

Fri, December 3, 7:30pm

Sat, December 4, 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Home Alone in Concert

Scott Terrell, conductor

This beloved holiday film features renowned composer John Williams's charming and delightful score performed live to picture by the TSO. Hilarious and heart-warming, Home Alone is festive fun for the entire family!

Tickets start at $55, and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375

*********************

Tue, December 7, 8:00pm

Wed, December 8, 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Thu, December 9, 8:00pm

TSO Holiday Pops

Steven Reineke, conductor (Dec 7 & 8)

Lucas Waldin, conductor (Dec 9)

Ryan Silverman, vocalist

Jingle all the way to Roy Thomson Hall for our seasonal symphonic spectacular, and let your heart be light as the TSO welcomes Canadian Broadway singer Ryan Silverman to perform ancient yuletide carols and other festive favourites.

Tickets start at $41, and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375

*********************

Wed, December 15, 8:00pm

Fri, December 17, 8:00pm

Sat, December 18, 3:00pm & 8:00pm

Sun, December 19, 3:00pm

Messiah

Simon Rivard, RBC Resident Conductor

Anna-Sophie Neher, soprano

Rihab Chaieb, mezzo-soprano

Spencer Britten, tenor

Stephen Hegedus, bass-baritone

Toronto Mendelssohn Choir

RBC Resident Conductor Simon Rivard leads four acclaimed soloists, the Orchestra, and the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir in exultant arias and joyous refrains, including the iconic "Hallelujah" Chorus. Experience the greatest story ever told in this moving 85-minute special presentation at Roy Thomson Hall.

Tickets start at $35, and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375.