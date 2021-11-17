Toronto Symphony Announces December Concerts
The Toronto Symphony Orchestra pulls out all the festive stops with a December packed full of holiday favourites: Home Alone in Concert, TSO Holiday Pops, and Handel's Messiah.
*********************
Fri, December 3, 7:30pm
Sat, December 4, 2:00pm & 7:30pm
Scott Terrell, conductor
This beloved holiday film features renowned composer John Williams's charming and delightful score performed live to picture by the TSO. Hilarious and heart-warming, Home Alone is festive fun for the entire family!
Tickets start at $55, and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375
*********************
Tue, December 7, 8:00pm
Wed, December 8, 2:00pm & 8:00pm
Thu, December 9, 8:00pm
Steven Reineke, conductor (Dec 7 & 8)
Lucas Waldin, conductor (Dec 9)
Ryan Silverman, vocalist
Jingle all the way to Roy Thomson Hall for our seasonal symphonic spectacular, and let your heart be light as the TSO welcomes Canadian Broadway singer Ryan Silverman to perform ancient yuletide carols and other festive favourites.
Tickets start at $41, and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375
*********************
Wed, December 15, 8:00pm
Fri, December 17, 8:00pm
Sat, December 18, 3:00pm & 8:00pm
Sun, December 19, 3:00pm
Simon Rivard, RBC Resident Conductor
Anna-Sophie Neher, soprano
Rihab Chaieb, mezzo-soprano
Spencer Britten, tenor
Stephen Hegedus, bass-baritone
Toronto Mendelssohn Choir
RBC Resident Conductor Simon Rivard leads four acclaimed soloists, the Orchestra, and the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir in exultant arias and joyous refrains, including the iconic "Hallelujah" Chorus. Experience the greatest story ever told in this moving 85-minute special presentation at Roy Thomson Hall.
Tickets start at $35, and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375.