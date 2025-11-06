Toronto Stage Company Unveils THE LAST FIVE YEARS As Inaugural Production In Its New Home The Terminal Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Toronto Stage Company has announced programming for its 2025–2026 season, which will include Wintersong – Dances for a Sacred Season in December, followed by Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years as the first production in its new home, The Terminal Theatre.

Wintersong – Dances for a Sacred Season will be presented on Friday, December 12 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, December 13 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, December 14 at 2 p.m. The company’s newest venture, The Last Five Years, will begin performances on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, running Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., with matinees on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at www.terminaltheatre.ca.

Having recently acquired the former Fleck Dance Theatre, The Toronto Stage Company will inaugurate The Terminal Theatre with Brown’s celebrated two-character musical, which explores the five-year relationship between Jamie, a rising novelist, and Cathy, a struggling actress. The story unfolds through opposing timelines—Jamie’s narrative moves forward from their first meeting, while Cathy’s runs backward from the relationship’s end—revealing the emotional tension between love, ambition, and self-discovery.

“The Last Five Years is the perfect story to open our new home,” said Jon Chaters, founder and lead producer of The Toronto Stage Company. “The story is at once intimate and emotional—qualities that will be amplified in The Terminal Theatre, where the median seat is just twenty feet from the stage and at the actor’s eyeline.”

Director Luke Marty added, “2026 marks the 25th anniversary of The Last Five Years, and Cathy and Jamie’s story is as relevant as ever. Its themes of asymmetrical love, miscommunication, and the interplay of ambition and resentment are even more resonant in this era of digital isolation and constant change. By staging the show with chronologically and physically opposing paths, we aim to honor its emotional core while reflecting the modern challenge of connection.”

The production will feature music direction by Robertx Wilkinson and will be produced by Jon Chaters for The Toronto Stage Company.

Founded in 2017 by Chaters, The Toronto Stage Company is based at The Terminal Theatre and is dedicated to connecting people through storytelling and performance. Past productions include God of Carnage and Sketchy Adventures.