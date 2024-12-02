Toronto Production of Disney's THE LION KING Extends Through August 30, 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new Toronto production of Disney’s The Lion King will extend performances through August 30, 2025. The new block of tickets, for performances from April 29 to August 30, 2025, will go on sale at 10AM on Saturday December 7, 2024. Tickets will be available online at www.mirvish.com or by phone at 1-800-461-3333.

This new Toronto production of Disney’s The Lion King began November 2 and officially opened to rave reviews November 10.

The cast consists of: Salvatore Antonio as Scar, Zama Magudulela as Rafiki, David D’Lancy Wilson as Mufasa, Will Jeffs as Zazu, Trevor Patt as Pumbaa, Brian Sills as Timon, Camille Eanga- Selenge as Nala, Erick D. Patrick as Simba, Jewelle Blackman as Shenzi, Joema Frith as Banzai and Simon Gallant as Ed.

The two roles of the lion cubs are shared by three young actors. Young Nala is performed by Zora Cameron, Ana Victoria Dinapo and Nendia Lewars, and Young Simba is performed by Lucien Duncan-Reid, Ira Nabong and Oliver Woon.

The ensemble includes: Caleb Ajao, Damien Broomes, Wade Buller, Krystle Chance, Lisa Michelle Cornelius, Isabel Dela Cruz, Vania DoDoo-Beals, Jordan Faye, Felander, Alex Furber, Katherine Gayle-Keswa, Tristan Ghostkeeper, Rose-Mary Harbans, Jasmine Huang, Rebaone Kgosimore, Lia Loewen, Lisakhanya Matrose, Adrienne Metivier, Khayaloxolo Mniki, Iteboge Modipane, Buhle Nkomo, Martina Ortiz Luis, Hugo Pimentel, Busisiwe Shezi, Elljay Timmangen, Luc Trottier, Trayvon Ward, Ocean Williams, Tenaj Williams, Zachary Williams, Oren Williamson, Zinzi Xalisa, Marlee Young and Angel Zuma.

The original Canadian production of the multi-award-winning internationally celebrated Disney musical opened in Toronto in March 2000 to critical acclaim and sold-out houses. It was the second production of The Lion King in North America, after the show’s Broadway premiere, and played a record-breaking 1,567 performances at the Princess of Wales Theatre, closing on January 4, 2004, having been seen by more than three million patrons. The Lion King created hundreds of jobs and launched the careers of dozens of local artists. It attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors to Toronto and Ontario, pumping an estimated $1.4 billion into the economy. (This figure is based upon a Touring Broadway League report which found that, on average, Broadway tours contribute an economic impact 3.27 times the gross ticket sales to the local metropolitan area’s economy.)

After the sit-down production ended, The Lion King touring productions visited the city three times – in 2011, 2014 and 2019 – each time selling out.

Next to Broadway, Toronto has hosted more performances of The Lion King than any other city in North America.

And now, Toronto has become the first city in North America to have a second sit-down production of The Lion King.

Celebrating 27 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 29 global productions have been seen by over 120 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently eight productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Toronto, and on tour across North America. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica; its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards®: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy® for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Director, Costume Designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor, the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical, remains actively involved in the show, launching new productions and maintaining the flagship Broadway production.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice’s songs from the Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of The Lion King is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award®-winning song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” to Lebo M’s rich choral numbers.

Elton John, Lebo M, and Hans Zimmer all collaborated on the 2019 version of the film, executive produced by Julie Taymor and Thomas Schumacher, which has gone onto extraordinary worldwide success.

The book has been adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated The Lion King feature, and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the film’s screenplay. Other members of the creative team include: Michael Curry, who designed the masks and puppets with Taymor, Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Michael Ward (hair and makeup design), Anthony Lyn (associate director), Marey Griffith (associate choreographer), Clement Ishmael (music supervisor), Lisa Dawn Cave (production supervisor), Thomas Schlenk (general manager) and ARC/Mark Brandon, CSA (casting). Anne Quart serves as executive producer.

The Toronto production also features casting by Stephanie Gorin, CSA, CDC, and music direction by Sean Mayes.

For more information, visit:

LionKing.com, www.facebook.com/thelionkingusa and www.instagram.com/thelionking.

