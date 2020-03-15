Toronto Dance Theater Has Announced Changes to Upcoming Performances

Toronto Dance Theatre has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

As a precautionary measure for the potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Toronto Dance Theatre will be cancelling its first week of performances for Bin Chicken (March 26 - 29). At this moment we will not be cancelling the second week of performances (April 1 - 4). However, if this changes we will be in direct communication with all ticket holders to issue refunds.

As an alternative to our opening week, we will be livestreaming a performance of Bin Chicken on Friday March 27 at 8:00 PM EST. The video link will become available on our website on the day of the livestream.

What does this mean for you?

For ticket holders who were attending March 26-29, we will contact you directly to switch your tickets to April 1-4 performances, or issue a full refund. You will receive your new tickets by email during the week of those performances, unless anything changes.

As a not-for-profit dance organization, we ask for your support during this time of crisis. Please consider donating the value of your ticket(s) back to Toronto Dance Theatre via CanadaHelps for a charitable receipt.

Toronto Dance Theatre's office remains active and we are continuing to provide support to everyone in our company. The health and well-being of our artists, patrons, and staff are our top priority, and we are closely monitoring the developments related to the potential impact of COVID-19 and the guidelines from public health authorities. Therefore, we ask that you continue to check our website and your email for any future announcements.

We are maintaining close communications with The School of Toronto Dance Theatre and the Winchester Street Theatre as we all implement response and contingency plans, which included additional cleaning and disinfecting measures that were immediately put in place earlier this month.

For additional information and updates, visit the following websites:

Toronto Public Health

Government of Canada

World Health Organization

Make a donation HERE





