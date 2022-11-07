Toronto Children's Chorus Returns To Roy Thomson Hall, December 17
This annual celebratory holiday concert at Roy Thomson Hall features more than 300 choristers, including the TCC's Alumni Choir and the Toronto Youth Choir.
Roy Thomson Hall and Toronto Children's Chorus presents the return of a holiday season favourite with the angelic voices of the Toronto Children's Chorus on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 11 at 10am ET.
This annual celebratory holiday concert at Roy Thomson Hall features more than 300 choristers, including the TCC's Alumni Choir and the Toronto Youth Choir, and celebrates 45 years of the Toronto Children's Chorus and over 30 years at Roy Thomson Hall. The chorus will welcome back previous Artistic Directors Jean Ashworth Bartle and Elise Bradley for a special presentation to celebrate their tenures at the TCC. The chorus will also be joined on stage with members of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.
Entering its 45th season, the Toronto Children's Chorus is recognized worldwide as a leading choral organization for children and youth. We are committed to offering exceptional, inclusive choral music education, while cultivating collaboration, leadership, self-discipline, and commitment to excellence. We have four distinct programs: KinderNotes, Training Choirs, Main Choir and Toronto Youth Choir. We are excited to welcome internationally acclaimed conductor, Zimfira Poloz, as our new artistic director. Choristers enjoy exceptional performance opportunities, and our Main and Youth Choir collaborate with esteemed arts organizations like the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. The Chamber Choir performs nationally and internationally, most recently at choral festivals in New Zealand and Australia.
The Toronto Youth Choir is entering its 10th season, offering a space for innovation, inclusion and musical excellence for youth and young working professionals. TYC has performed with The King's Singers, Irish Youth Choir, the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. They are a founding member of the Bridge Coral Collective.
For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member. For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels: Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.
Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
November 7, 2022
David Mirvish presents the acclaimed Crow's Theatre production of The Land Acknowledgement, or As You Like It, the final show in the Off-Mirvish season. Written by and starring Cliff Cardinal, the production will play March 10 - April 2, 2023 at the CAA Theatre, 651 Yonge Street.
Esprit Orchestra's 40th Anniversary Season Continues With VIOLINISSIMO This Month
November 7, 2022
Esprit Orchestra's 40th Anniversary Season continues at Koerner Hall on Sunday, November 27th at 8:00pm with VIOLINISSIMO, a remarkable evening of Canadian violin concertos with three of Toronto's finest concertmasters as soloists.
Karoline Podolak Wins First-Prize and Audience Choice In COC's Nation-Wide Ensemble Studio Competition
November 5, 2022
Soprano Karoline Podolak of Toronto took home both First Prize and Audience Choice Award at the Canadian Opera Company's Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition on November 3, 2022 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. The evening marked the grand finale of a national search for Canada's top young opera singers, all of whom were vying for cash prizes and the chance to be invited for a coveted spot in the company's prestigious Ensemble Studio training program.
Sarah Shafey to Present BLACKBOX UNIVERSE Album Release Show at Supermarket In Toronto
November 4, 2022
Toronto singer-songwriter, producer and mixing engineer Sarah Shafey has released her highly anticipated fourth studio album Blackbox Universe, and is hosting an album release concert at Supermarket in Toronto on November 24.
Young People's Theatre Presents Exhilarating New Take on SNOW WHITE for the Holidays
November 3, 2022
Young People's Theatre will present its holiday production – a fresh and humorous adaptation of Snow White by Greg Banks, directed by Aurora Browne (co-creator and star of CBC's Baroness von Sketch Show) in its Canadian premiere. Nudging the classic toward a more timely interpretation, this clever twist is a two-actor take on the beloved fairy tale that is fun for the whole family. Snow White is presented on the Ada Slaight Stage Nov. 21, 2022 – Jan. 7, 2023.