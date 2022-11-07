Toronto Children's Chorus Returns To Roy Thomson Hall, December 17

Roy Thomson Hall and Toronto Children's Chorus presents the return of a holiday season favourite with the angelic voices of the Toronto Children's Chorus on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 11 at 10am ET.

This annual celebratory holiday concert at Roy Thomson Hall features more than 300 choristers, including the TCC's Alumni Choir and the Toronto Youth Choir, and celebrates 45 years of the Toronto Children's Chorus and over 30 years at Roy Thomson Hall. The chorus will welcome back previous Artistic Directors Jean Ashworth Bartle and Elise Bradley for a special presentation to celebrate their tenures at the TCC. The chorus will also be joined on stage with members of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

Entering its 45th season, the Toronto Children's Chorus is recognized worldwide as a leading choral organization for children and youth. We are committed to offering exceptional, inclusive choral music education, while cultivating collaboration, leadership, self-discipline, and commitment to excellence. We have four distinct programs: KinderNotes, Training Choirs, Main Choir and Toronto Youth Choir. We are excited to welcome internationally acclaimed conductor, Zimfira Poloz, as our new artistic director. Choristers enjoy exceptional performance opportunities, and our Main and Youth Choir collaborate with esteemed arts organizations like the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. The Chamber Choir performs nationally and internationally, most recently at choral festivals in New Zealand and Australia.

The Toronto Youth Choir is entering its 10th season, offering a space for innovation, inclusion and musical excellence for youth and young working professionals. TYC has performed with The King's Singers, Irish Youth Choir, the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. They are a founding member of the Bridge Coral Collective.

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member. For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels: Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

