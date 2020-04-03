Toronto Actors Bring 4:20 Canadian Musical To Instagram

Toronto Creators bring their 4:20 , two-hander Canadian musical hit to INSTAGRAM LIVE. Landon Doak and creative partner Matthew Finlan wanted to celebrate 4:20 in style by performing mini episodes of their musical Life In A Box every Friday in April at 4:20PM EST. The two will broadcast on Instagram Live, a modified concert version of their show, from their apartment in Toronto, splitting the 90 min episodes in half. There is a possible extention through May, depending on if the state of emergency quarantine still is in affect.

Life In A Box is the outrageous adventure of two friends - Matt and Landon - living in a basement apartment in Toronto where they wonder at the world,smoke Canada's favourite newly-legal herb, and travel through Time and Space. When a solar flare hits the Earth, the world is thrown into a state of time to save each other, their weed stash, and life as we know it.

Like binge-watching a Netflix series, the piece unfolds episodically; the 90-minute show includes three musical episodes of Life In a Box, complete with catchy commercials and recaps performed live in between. Think Rick and Morty meets Dude Where's My Car? meets Hamilton the Musical. Episodes 1 and 2 originally premiered as the sleeper hit of the 2018 Toronto Fringe, earning rave reviews, near sold-out houses, and Outstanding Performance and Outstanding New Musical nods. It has since been reworked and expanded with the Bad Hats core team, adding a new Episode 3 as the continuation of the saga.

To catch the show, follow Landon on Instagram @LandonDoak as well as @matthewfinlan and @_lifeinabox_

Episode 1.0- April 3rd 2020 at 4:20 EST

Episode 1.5- April 10th 2020 at 4:20 EST

Episode 2.0-April 17th 2020 at 4:20 EST

Episode 2.5-April 24th 2020 at 4:20 EST





