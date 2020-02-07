Tits And Teeth Podcast Returns For Season Three

Showgirls Kyla Musselman and Jennifer Thiessen, hailing from Toronto and New York City respectively, are back with more banter for an epic third season of Tits and Teeth Podcast! "It's a great privilege to be in our third season, and to have our reach grow," says Thiessen. The podcast has not only been popular across Canada, but also internationally. "We are so proud of all our guests, and it is wonderful to bring their voices to a growing audience each year".

This season promises to bring much of the same fun, light-hearted conversations with prominent theatre professionals that listeners have grown accustomed to, but the pair is hopeful that their latest lineup of guests will inspire and challenge their audience. "This season, we stuck with the exact same approach to our interviews, but there seemed to be a change in the air, as the tone of the world has shifted," says Mussleman. "Through art, our guests seem to be leaving the world a better place than they found it, and we had a great time talking with them, laughing, crying, and drinking wine!"

Guests include Bruce Dow, discussing the upcoming Broadway bow of Diana: A True Musical Story, Lisa Stevens, choreographer of the recent West End smash, 9 To 5, Kimberly-Ann Truong, star of Spamalot at the Stratford Festival of Canada, and acclaimed director/choreographers Julie Tomaino, Kimberley Rampersad, Daniel Gold and Ray Hogg, with more guests to be announced. "We found our guests this season to be uniquely inspiring," says Thiessen. "That is, each guest has their own story to share and their own path they have followed. Listening to these inspiring stories reminds us that we all have the ability to exact real change in our communities and in the lives of others. And what's great is that they all embody our mantra of love, pride, and confidence - tits up, teeth out!"

Tits and Teeth Podcast serves listeners interested in musical theatre and the performing arts. Hosted by Jennifer Thiessen and Kyla Musselman, Tits and Teeth Podcast is available on Apple iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. For more information, and to listen, download and subscribe, visit their website at www.titsandteethpodcast.com.





