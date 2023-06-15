Tita Collective Makes Their Return To The 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival With Brand-new Show MS. TITAVERSE

Ms. Titaverse will debut on July 5th at Theatre Passe Muraille in Toronto.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Multi-award winning all-Filipina artistic company Tita Collective makes their highly anticipated return to the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival bringing their brand-new musical comedy Ms Titaverse. The show will make its run at the Theatre Passe Muraille (16 Ryerson Ave) starting this July 5th.

 

Their critically acclaimed debut show, Tita Jokes, was a love letter to the Filipina elders. Ms. Titaverse is more personal: the new show will centre around their experiences as Filipina Canadians, and will explore the growing pains, the joy and the complexity involved with coming of age between two identities.

 

Ms. Titaverse is inspired by the pageant culture that is celebrated in the Philippine community. Growing up, most young Filipinas often have a complicated relationship with it; on the one hand it was a means to see representation on a global scale, on the other hand it can be an oppressive standard to be compared against. Ms. Titaverse will feature new songs and stories that draw on their respective experiences as members of the Filipin* diaspora and will feature how each Tita Collective member continues to navigate the world as millennials, also now coming into their own as elders within the community.

 

Ms. Titaverse is a 60-minute musical comedy revue that weaves in aspects all of the cultures and lived experiences represented within the collective. They take the traditional sketch comedy revue and make it Filipina.

 

“This show is so personal; it takes inspiration from our literal teenage diaries. We also dug up old posts from our Asian Avenues and our Live Journals (remember those?).” says Alia Rasul, member of the Tita Collective. “We're so excited to share it with the world, we're also nervous because teenage thoughts, can be embarrassing but fortunately for us, totally relatable and hilarious now.”


Show times for Ms. Titaverse:

Wednesday, July 5th at 10:15 PM

Friday, July 7th at 6:15 PM

Saturday, July 8th at 2:45 PM

Tuesday, July 11th ay 4:00 PM

Wednesday, July 12th at 6:15 PM

Thursday, July 13th at 2:30 PM

Saturday, July 15th at 8:00 PM



