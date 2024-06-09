Tirion Law Promoted to Principal Dancer at National Ballet of Canada

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, have announced Tirion Law has been promoted to Principal Dancer. Following her debut as Kitri in Carlos Acosta's Don Quixote, Law was promoted by Muir onstage at the Four Seasons Centre in front of an enthusiastic audience.

“One of the greatest joys of my position is to recognize an artist's unique contribution to this company with a promotion. I could not be more thrilled to promote Tirion Law from Second Soloist to Principal Dancer,” said Muir. “This season, Tirion made several accomplished debuts in principal roles showing she is more than ready for this next step in her career. From her heartbreaking Juliet to her delightful Alice and now her fiery Kitri, Tirion captivates audiences with her charisma, precise technique and her ability to fully inhabit each character she portrays. Her work ethic, generosity and professionalism are evident both on stage and in the studio and I am so excited to watch her embrace this new role in 2024/25. Congratulations, Tirion!”

In March, when Law made her debut in the title role of Christopher Wheeldon's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, the Toronto Star wrote “opening night honours fell to Tirion Law, a Second Soloist by rank but in practical terms already a star… She took to the role with such confident gusto that you'd think she'd been dancing it forever.” Last season, she made a stunning debut as Juliet in Alexei Ratmansky's Romeo and Juliet. Law has danced such featured roles as the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker, Neapolitan Dance in Swan Lake, Third and Fourth Fairy in The Sleeping Beauty and Blossom in Cinderella and excels equally in contemporary repertoires.

Law was born in Hong Kong and trained at The New Zealand School of Dance. Before joining The National Ballet of Canada in 2018, Law danced with Hong Kong Ballet and was promoted to Second Soloist in 2022. In 2010, Law was awarded two gold medals at The Star Award Competition in Hong Kong, won the Asian Grand Prix in Hong Kong in 2012 and was the first runner up at the Alana Haines Australasian Ballet Competition in 2015. In 2022, Law was awarded the National Ballet's Patron Award of Merit.

Law will next perform with the National Ballet in George Balanchine's Jewels, onstage June 15 – 22.

Comments