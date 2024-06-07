The Dream in High Park Returns This July with Qasim Khan as HAMLET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For 41 years, Canadian Stage - one of the country’s premiere producers of large-scale theatre and the largest not-for-profit theatre in Toronto - has been an accessible and foundational theatre experience for generations of Torontonians through its beloved summer theatre tradition Dream in High Park. This annual event returns this July with a new production of one of Shakespeare’s definitive tragedies, HAMLET, on stage under the stars from July 21st to September 1st.



Jessica Carmichael – whose 2021 production of The Rez Sisters for The Stratford Festival was called “the most confident directorial debut at the festival in ages” by The Globe and Mail, directs a stunning cast led by Qasim Khan as Hamlet, joined by Prince Amponsah, Raquel Duffy, Christo Graham, Stephen Jackman-Torkoff, Sam Khalilieh, Breton Lalama, Beck Lloyd, Dan Mousseau, Amelia Sargisson, James Dallas Smith, and featuring Diego Matamoros as Claudius. Dream in High Park is generously supported by Lead Sponsor TD Bank.



Set amidst the tumultuous backdrop of political intrigue and familial betrayal, this iconic tale follows the tormented Prince of Denmark as he grapples with existential questions of life, death, and revenge. The upcoming production is only the second time in Dream in High Park’s history that HAMLET has been produced and this year’s show serves as a companion to Canadian Stage’s hotly anticipated Canadian Premiere production of the 2022 Pulitzer prize-winner, FAT HAM.



“Hamlet is one of the most loved and iconic titles in Shakespeare’s canon and also one of the most thrilling psychological dramas in the theatre,” says Canadian Stage Artistic Director Brendan Healy. “We are incredibly excited to be able to offer Toronto audiences the opportunity to experience a new production of the original text in the park this summer, and then to also discover the Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning adaptation FAT HAM, later this season. We are also thrilled to introduce our audiences to Jessica Carmichael, an exceptional director whose work at Shaw and Stratford has proven her to be an essential voice in this country.”



Coming off a breathtaking performance as Eric in THE INHERITANCE, Canadian Stage is delighted to welcome Qasim Khan back to its stage. Khan in fact performed in the one previous production of Hamlet in 2016 as Horatio, now stepping into the titular role. He now leads a luminous cast comprised of many of Canada’s most talented actors, both seasoned and up and coming.



Largely considered one of the most complex and coveted roles in classical theatre,

Shakespeare is thought to have written HAMLET in 1599 or 1600 and the play is most likely to have first been performed in 1601. It has been translated into over 75 languages in the over 400 years since publications, and, like many of Shakespeare’s texts, coined several phrases now embedded in the English language including; ‘to the manner born’, ‘cruel to be kind’, ‘the primrose path’, ‘neither a borrower nor a lender be’, ‘more honoured in the breach than the observance’, ‘something is rotten’, ‘more things in heaven and earth’, ‘the time is out of joint’, ‘brevity is the soul of wit’, ‘this mortal coil’, ‘hoist with one’s own petard’ – and Gertrude’s line, ‘the lady doth protest too much, methinks’.



HAMLET runs July 21st through September 1st. Performances take place Tuesday through Saturday at 8:00pm with Sunday performances now offered at 7:00pm.

