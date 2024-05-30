Grand Theatre High School Project Announces Company of MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A record number of young artists came out to audition for the Grand Theatre High School Project. This year's production of Roald Dahl's MATILDA the Musical will feature the talents of a cast of 35 students, 19 students behind the scenes, as well as four student musicians.

The production will see the return of 20 students from previous Grand Theatre High School Project productions, and welcome 38 new students who will be making their Grand debut. Throughout the audition process, the company welcomed students heading into grades 9 through 13, from the Thames Valley District School Board, London District Catholic School Board, Waterloo Region District School Board, and Lambton Kent District School Board, as well as home school students.

This September's production of MATILDA The Musical will truly be London Proud. Megan Watson, sought after nationally and living locally, will make her return to the Grand and helm the production as Director. Megan is well known as the Grand Theatre's Artistic Associate (2015 – 2022) and as the director of several past productions at the Grand including A Christmas Carol (2018) and Mary Poppins on the Spriet Stage, The Glass Menagerie on the Auburn Stage, Shakespeare: The Mixtape and Julius Caesar as previous High School Project productions, Juno's Reward as part of the 100 Schools initiative, and curator of the Re-Opening Festival in 2021.

H.B. Beal Secondary School student, Neela Noble, who made her Grand debut as Charlie Bucket in the 2023/24 holiday production, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, now makes her High School Project debut as Matilda! Neela is joined by Marissa Allen as Lavender, Charlie Burnett as Bruce, Theone Damue as Mrs. Phelps, Shakotshanunyatha Doxtator as Michael Wormwood, Piper Jesney as Mrs. Wormwood, Ethan Pickett as Rudolpho, Una Roulston as Miss Honey, Mackenna VanMassenhoven as Miss Agatha Trunchbull, and James Wright as Mr. Wormwood with Miraya Agrawal, Ava Alcaidinho, Sophia Belleth, Leland Chafee, Michael Dodge, Evan Doerr, Sawyer Eidt, Hosna Emami, Greta Fleet, Billie Gould, Abby Hall, Isabelle Hiltz, Aya Holzberg, Alexis Khanna, Jasmine Melo, Erica Mota, Danica Novo, Isabelle Parent, Erin Prouty, Leticia Rodrigues, Olivia Schiedel, Isaac Sellars, Alyssa Skiffington, Isaac Szoldatitis, and Desi vanBeek-Paterson.

Students making up the production team include Marlie Klompstra-White, Chloe Laporte, Aislynn Pinelli, Corinne Smeenk, and Kate Telfer (Props); Ayat Reza, Bea Snider (Scenic Art); Grace Tang, Quentin Vieira (Stage Management); Morrigan Beharriell, Reagan Berdan, Meyer Liston, Eris Marles, Virginia McCallum, Maggie McHardy (Wardrobe); Angelina Moses (Photography and Marketing); Luis Garcia, Joni Lau (Sound); and Adelaide Alcantara (Lighting).

The company further includes returning student-musicians Riley Hales on Woodwinds, Franz Marsolais Hernandez and Ryan Shaw on Keys, and introducing Emily Peacock in the role of Music Assistant.

The student company is mentored by professional guest artists and coaches, culminating in a production staged on the Grand's 839-seat Spriet Stage. The creative team of guest artists for this year's High School Project, MATILDA the Musical, includes Megan Watson as Director, Stephen Cota as Choreographer, Scott Penner as Set Design Consultant, Lisa Wright as Costume Designer, Jareth Li as Lighting Designer, Aaron Ouellette as Sound Designer, and Jess Gordon as Assistant Stage Manager. Additional members of the creative team will be announced in the near future.

Tickets and More Information

The 2024 Grand Theatre High School Project, Roald Dahl's MATILDA The Musical, plays on the Spriet Stage from September 17 to 28, 2024. Tickets are currently available to 2024/25 Grand Theatre season subscribers only. Subscribers save 15% when they add the Grand Theatre High School Project, MATILDA the Musical, to their season. Single tickets will be available to the general public as of June 17, 2024.

The Grand Theatre will offer Canada Life Pay-What-You-Can pricing, presented on Sunday, September 22 at 2:00 p.m.

To learn more about the 2024 Grand Theatre High School Project, Roald Dahl's MATILDA The Musical, please visit: grandtheatre.com/event/matilda.

