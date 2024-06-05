Programming Revealed for The 36th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Toronto Fringe has announced programming for the 36th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival, taking place July 3 - 14, 2024 with 77 shows in 16 venues across the city.

The Toronto Fringe will include dance productions, eight KidsFest and Teen shows, multiple musicals, seven shows in Unconventional Venues, and dozens of outstanding dramatic and comedic plays featuring star-studded casts, puppets, magic, clown, music, and more.

Each summer the Toronto Fringe Festival features contemporary and experimental theatre, dance, comedy, storytelling, and solo shows – all chosen by lottery. Toronto Fringe is a hub for anyone looking to connect with community, discover new talent, and experiment with their own creativity. Fringe is a meeting place filled with art, vibrancy, urgency, laughter, joy and the profound experiences that are intrinsically linked to curious life in the city.

The 36th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival

AbracadabraHaHa at Tarragon Theatre Mainspace

In a stress-filled world, audiences of all ages can find solace in AbracadabraHaHa—where comedy and magic intertwine to whisk away worries! Rob Fishbaum, also known as Fish the Magish, has created a laughter-filled escape where jaw-dropping illusions meet side-splitting humour and every moment is a magical delight.

Artificially Intelligent at Tarragon Theatre Extraspace

With nearly 1 million followers and over 400 million views online, musical comedian Anesti Danelis brings you his latest comedy special. Feeling lost in life, he asked ChatGPT to write a show based on his life and this is what we got...

Being Celine at Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace

Fashion Icon! Mother of the Year! Superstar Extraordinaire! How does she do it? Spend an intimate hour with Laura Landauer as she embodies one of Canada's brightest stars to learn what it means to "BE CELINE" in this multi-media extravaganza.

Cabaret of Murder at Alumnae Theatre

John Wayne Gacy. Ted Bundy. Dennis Rader. David Koresh. Charles Manson. What do all of these people have in common? ART!... and also murder. In this award-winning hit show, three powerhouse women combine humour with terror as they present works of art made by serial killers.

Toba Tek Singh at Al Green Theatre

A political satire infused with themes of identity and belonging, this adaptation inspired by Saadat Hasan Manto's ‘Toba Tek Singh' navigates the emotional journey of inmates in a Lahore asylum post the Partition of India and Pakistan, exploring the universal longing for a sense of home amidst the chaos of historic change.

Remembrance at Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace

A liberating and entertaining performance that uses Afro-Caribbean dance, and movement expressions by choreographer Kay-Ann Ward to tell the story of a young Caribbean woman who has come to a crossroad in her life. She calls out for guidance from her ancestors. This calling out awakens her memory and the greatness that is in her DNA waiting to be reclaimed.

ROSAMUND - A New Musical at Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity St Paul's United (Unconventional Venue)

Forget all you know about Sleeping Beauty. In this epic new musical reimagining by Andrew Seok (writer of The Man With The Golden Heart), Rosamund does not hide, wait for a prince, or accept her fate. She rewrites her story and embarks on a treacherous quest to break the curse once and for all. Starring AJ Bridel, Bruce Dow, Gabi Epstein, and Andrew Seok.

Sarah St-Fleur: La Québécoise, from Toronto! at Native Earth's Aki Studio

Join a comedian's captivating journey from proud navigation of her Black Québécois identity to finding her place in Toronto's vibrant artistic scene. Filled with perseverance, courage, and vulnerability, this show promises laughter and insights on dreaming with your eyes open.

You, Hamlet at East End United (Unconventional Venue)

A reimagined, Hamlet-less show where the audience gets to play the title character. A hybrid of role-play game and art installation that takes attendees down the macabre taste of our contemporaneity. Moving through different environments, audiences will interact with the others of Elsinore assuming the role of co-author.

The Toronto Fringe will also include a launch party and parade on July 2, an Artisan Market, the Theatre Entrepreneurs' Network & Training (TENT) Program, and the New Young Reviewers Program. Both the Fringe Patio and the KidsFest Club have FREE entertainment and events throughout the festival.

Toronto Fringe is a grassroots, charitable organization that runs the Toronto Fringe Festival each July and the Next Stage Theatre Festival each October. Toronto Fringe offers various year-round programs that benefit youth, artists, and the theatre community at large. Embedded in Fringe's operations are the values of Access, Accountability, Creativity, Exploration, and Support. As such, 100% of the ticket revenue from the Fringe Festival is returned to our artists. To help support this work, Fringe is currently running their annual fundraising campaign – donate today to help us celebrate and amplify more artists year-after-year!

